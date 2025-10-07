Bihar Election 2025: Centre To Deploy 1200-1500 CAPF Companies For Enhanced Security
Armed police forces will assist the local authorities in ensuring a free and fair election, as the issue of booth capturing has been a challenge.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre is likely to send 1,200 to 1,500 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) to ensure free and fair elections in Bihar.
A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that of the total 1,200 to 1,500 companies, 500 have already been deployed in Bihar as pre-poll arrangements.
"All the 500 advanced pre-poll Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in Bihar ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled on November 6 and November 11. The number of total CAPF companies may range between 1,200 and 1,500," the official said.
The Bihar government has asked for 1,800 companies of CAPF to the centre. The CAPF includes the central reserve police force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF).
All the central armed police forces will assist the local authorities in ensuring a free and fair election, as the issue of booth capturing by goons has always been a big challenge for the administration in poll-bound Bihar.
Meanwhile, the CRPF has achieved major breakthroughs in its anti-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir as well as anti-Naxal operations in LWE areas. According to a senior official, two terrorists have been neutralised and five over-ground workers (OGWs) have been apprehended by the security agencies from different places of Jammu & Kashmir in the last month.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one arm, 27 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, six detonators and 138.52 kg of narcotics, has also been recorded in September.
"On September 8, joint troops of security agencies neutralised two terrorists, including one local and one foreign terrorist, in the forest area of Gudder at Kulgam. Two personnel of the army also got martyrdom and two personnel sustained bullet injuries," the official said.
Similarly, in the Left-Wing extremism (LWE) areas, troops of the CRPF, along with local police, neutralised 26 Maoists and apprehended 98 others in September. As many as 98 Maoists have also been surrendered in different places of Naxal-affected areas during the same period.
Giving more details, a senior official said that during September, security agencies recovered 64 arms, 55 IEDs, 2656 rounds of ammunition, 94 grenades, two bombs, 1006 detonators, 113.85 kg of explosives, and 45 gelatine sticks from Naxal-affected areas.
