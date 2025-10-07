ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: Centre To Deploy 1200-1500 CAPF Companies For Enhanced Security

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to send 1,200 to 1,500 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) to ensure free and fair elections in Bihar.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that of the total 1,200 to 1,500 companies, 500 have already been deployed in Bihar as pre-poll arrangements.

"All the 500 advanced pre-poll Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in Bihar ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled on November 6 and November 11. The number of total CAPF companies may range between 1,200 and 1,500," the official said.

The Bihar government has asked for 1,800 companies of CAPF to the centre. The CAPF includes the central reserve police force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF).

All the central armed police forces will assist the local authorities in ensuring a free and fair election, as the issue of booth capturing by goons has always been a big challenge for the administration in poll-bound Bihar.