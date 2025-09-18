ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: All Eyes On Amit Shah's 'Chanakya' Mantra For BJP-Led NDA's Victory In Upcoming Polls

By Ranjeet Kumar

Patna: As Bihar heads to another crucial assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone into full action mode to counter Mahagathbandhan's political yatras. It seems Union Home Minister Amit Shah is himself taking charge and has re-activated his "Chanakya model" to ensure success of Mission 2025.

In just 10 days, the senior BJP leader, considered 'Chanakya of Indian politics' for his astute poll strategies, has made two visits to the state, making it clear that Bihar is a top priority for the saffron party.

While the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has given clear signs to unitedly fight the ruling BJP-JD (U) in Bihar, the BJP also has begun reinforcing its organisational structure. As per party insiders, Shah's visit to Bihar is focused on strategy, communication and coordination. "Through strategy, communication and coordination, Amit Shah is working hard to strengthen the party's presence in the weak regions of Shahabad and Magadh. He will gather feedback from 5000 workers to finalise ticket distribution and election plans," said Rituraj Sinha, National Secretary of the BJP.

Focus On 50-50 Seats

Shah arrived in Patna late on Wednesday night (September 17), and will hold two key meetings on September 18. Party sources said his target is to strengthen BJP's weak areas in Shahabad and Magadh, and for this, he is likely to meet nearly 5000 party workers from 20 districts. The day has been divided into two sessions, with the first focusing on 50 Assembly constituencies, and the second on another 50 seats in the Begusarai region.

First Meeting In Rohtas

Shah's first programme is scheduled at around 10 AM at Lalganj Singh Stadium in Dehri of Rohtas district. Around 2500 workers from 10 districts including Rohtas, Kaimur, Arrah, Buxar, Gaya East, Gaya West, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal and Aurangabad will take part. The discussion here will revolve around politically strengthening the Shahabad and Magadh regions.

Second Meeting In Begusarai

At 2 PM, Shah will head to Begusarai for his second major meeting, which will take place at the Refinery Township Sports Ground. This session will bring together workers, leaders and office bearers from 10 other districts including Patna Rural, Patna City, Barh, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Khagaria and Begusarai. Here, Shah will not only outline strategies to boost NDA's position but also share practical political tips to counter the opposition, said sources.