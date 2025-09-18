Bihar Election 2025: All Eyes On Amit Shah's 'Chanakya' Mantra For BJP-Led NDA's Victory In Upcoming Polls
With back-to-back meetings scheduled in NDA's weak turfs in south Bihar, Amit Shah will fine-tune the party's ground-level strategy for the assembly elections, sources said.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 9:11 AM IST
By Ranjeet Kumar
Patna: As Bihar heads to another crucial assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone into full action mode to counter Mahagathbandhan's political yatras. It seems Union Home Minister Amit Shah is himself taking charge and has re-activated his "Chanakya model" to ensure success of Mission 2025.
In just 10 days, the senior BJP leader, considered 'Chanakya of Indian politics' for his astute poll strategies, has made two visits to the state, making it clear that Bihar is a top priority for the saffron party.
While the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has given clear signs to unitedly fight the ruling BJP-JD (U) in Bihar, the BJP also has begun reinforcing its organisational structure. As per party insiders, Shah's visit to Bihar is focused on strategy, communication and coordination. "Through strategy, communication and coordination, Amit Shah is working hard to strengthen the party's presence in the weak regions of Shahabad and Magadh. He will gather feedback from 5000 workers to finalise ticket distribution and election plans," said Rituraj Sinha, National Secretary of the BJP.
Focus On 50-50 Seats
Shah arrived in Patna late on Wednesday night (September 17), and will hold two key meetings on September 18. Party sources said his target is to strengthen BJP's weak areas in Shahabad and Magadh, and for this, he is likely to meet nearly 5000 party workers from 20 districts. The day has been divided into two sessions, with the first focusing on 50 Assembly constituencies, and the second on another 50 seats in the Begusarai region.
First Meeting In Rohtas
Shah's first programme is scheduled at around 10 AM at Lalganj Singh Stadium in Dehri of Rohtas district. Around 2500 workers from 10 districts including Rohtas, Kaimur, Arrah, Buxar, Gaya East, Gaya West, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal and Aurangabad will take part. The discussion here will revolve around politically strengthening the Shahabad and Magadh regions.
Second Meeting In Begusarai
At 2 PM, Shah will head to Begusarai for his second major meeting, which will take place at the Refinery Township Sports Ground. This session will bring together workers, leaders and office bearers from 10 other districts including Patna Rural, Patna City, Barh, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Khagaria and Begusarai. Here, Shah will not only outline strategies to boost NDA's position but also share practical political tips to counter the opposition, said sources.
Feedback From 5000 Workers
In total, Shah will interact with around 5000 workers across the two meetings, with each session including about 2500 participants. From booth-level to district-level, he will personally seek feedback on election preparations. Alongside, he will hold detailed discussions with leaders about the popularity and local influence of potential candidates to fine-tune the party's strategy for victory in the 2025 Assembly polls.
"Amit Shah's visit is very important to strengthen the party's preparations in Bihar. Two meetings will be held where future strategies will be discussed in detail. This time, Shahabad and Magadh will play a decisive role in NDA's victory. His visit will give new energy to the organisation," said Rituraj Sinha.
NDA Struggling In Shahabad-Magadh
This time, Amit Shah's focus is on Shahabad and Magadh, where NDA has been struggling. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NDA could not win a single seat in Shahabad's four districts. Even in the 2020 Assembly elections, the alliance managed only two seats here. Strong presence of Left parties has consistently challenged NDA. Now Shah is putting all his strength into improving BJP's hold in these areas.
Numbers In Shahabad
The performance of NDA, especially BJP, in Shahabad has been full of ups and downs over the past decade. In the 2015 Assembly elections, NDA won six out of 22 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it swept all four seats, but the 2020 Assembly elections saw a drastic fall, with NDA reduced to just two seats -Arrah and Barhara. In 2024 bypolls, BJP got some relief by winning Tarari and Ramgarh, but in the same year's Lok Sabha polls, it lost all four seats.
Fate Of Sitting MLAs And Candidates
Shah's meetings will include district presidents, district in-charges, regional in-charges, state committee members, and even booth-level workers. He will take feedback on the performance of current MLAs and also assess who are the strongest possible candidates in each Assembly seat, said senior journalist and political analyst Kaushalendra Priyadarshi.
"Amit Shah is BJP's master strategist, under whom the party has secured big wins in several states. Now Bihar's responsibility is on his shoulders and he is in full action mode. In these meetings, feedback will be taken on the work of MLAs and potential candidates. Since Shah already has survey reports, it is expected that tickets of one-third of sitting MLAs may be cut," he added.
