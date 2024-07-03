Bihar Deputy CM Removes His Turban, Says His Pledge to 'Oust' Nitish Was Fulfilled as He Returned to NDA

Patna : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary removed his turban and tonsured his head following a pledge he had taken a year and a half ago. He took that oath to oust Nitish Kumar from power when the latter left the NDA and formed the Mahaghathbandhan government with RJD and others.
At that time Samrat Chaudhary tied a turban on his head and vowed to remove it only after removing Nitish from power. However, the political situation once again changed in Bihar and Nitish returned to the NDA fold, retaining his chief ministerial post. Following this power shift, Samrat Chaudhary fulfilled his pledge after 22 months. He went to Ayodhya, shaved his head and removed his turban.
Samrat Chaudhary took a dip in the Saryu river and removed his turban in front of Lord Ram in Ayodhya with a huge crowd of people present there. Speaking to the press on the occasion, he said that he had announced in Patna on January 28 itself after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar that he would go to Ayodhya and dedicate his turban to Lord Shri Ram. "Today I have fulfilled that resolution," Samrat Chaudhary said.
Vow to remove Nitish: When Nitish Kumar left the BJP and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD, the Bharatiya Janata Party made Samrat Choudhary Bihar state president. After that, in September 2022, while wearing a turban on his head, Samrat said that he will not remove the turban until Nitish Kumar is removed from power. Once, during a discussion in the Bihar Legislative Council, Nitish Kumar asked Samrat what he was wearing on his head? To that, Samrat Choudhary had said, 'I will remove the turban only after removing you from the post of Chief Minister.'