Bihar Deputy CM Removes His Turban, Says His Pledge to 'Oust' Nitish Was Fulfilled as He Returned to NDA

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

Patna : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary removed his turban and tonsured his head following a pledge he had taken a year and a half ago. He took that oath to oust Nitish Kumar from power when the latter left the NDA and formed the Mahaghathbandhan government with RJD and others.

At that time Samrat Chaudhary tied a turban on his head and vowed to remove it only after removing Nitish from power. However, the political situation once again changed in Bihar and Nitish returned to the NDA fold, retaining his chief ministerial post. Following this power shift, Samrat Chaudhary fulfilled his pledge after 22 months. He went to Ayodhya, shaved his head and removed his turban.

Samrat Chaudhary took a dip in the Saryu river and removed his turban in front of Lord Ram in Ayodhya with a huge crowd of people present there. Speaking to the press on the occasion, he said that he had announced in Patna on January 28 itself after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar that he would go to Ayodhya and dedicate his turban to Lord Shri Ram. "Today I have fulfilled that resolution," Samrat Chaudhary said.

Vow to remove Nitish: When Nitish Kumar left the BJP and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD, the Bharatiya Janata Party made Samrat Choudhary Bihar state president. After that, in September 2022, while wearing a turban on his head, Samrat said that he will not remove the turban until Nitish Kumar is removed from power. Once, during a discussion in the Bihar Legislative Council, Nitish Kumar asked Samrat what he was wearing on his head? To that, Samrat Choudhary had said, 'I will remove the turban only after removing you from the post of Chief Minister.'

Nitish returned to NDA: After Nitish Kumar returned to NDA, the issue of Samrat removing his turban arose. Samrat Choudhary continued to wear the turban as he could not go to Ayodhya to remove his turban due to his busy schedule in the Lok Sabha elections.

After the results of the Lok Sabha elections were released, the central government became dependent on Nitish Kumar. BJP has to consider Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2025 as well. In such a situation, Samrat Choudhary had no other option but to fulfil his pledge. In such a situation, Samrat Choudhary reached Ayodhya with about 200 workers on Tuesday and along with all the workers, immersed the turban on the banks of the Saryu river and also visited Lord Ram Temple.

Who is Samrat Chaudhary?: 55-year-old Samrat Chaudhary comes from the Kushwaha community and he is considered the future face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar. Workers see the image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in him. He has also been a minister of different departments in the governments of Rabri Devi, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Nitish Kumar. His father Shakuni Chaudhary has also been a big leader of Bihar.