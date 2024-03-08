Bihar Daughter Maithili Thakur Receives National Creators Award 2024 From PM Narendra Modi

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured several young faces with the National Creators Award on the occasion of International Working Women's Day. In the function organised at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi awarded folk singer Maithili Thakur of Bihar and handed her the Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award.

PM Modi praised Thakur who recited the hymn of Lord Shiva in her melodious voice on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "I had once mentioned a German girl in 'Mann Ki Baat'. She could not see India because she was not born with eyes. I was surprised that she spoke so fast in the South Indian language. Recently, when I met her, she sang Shiva bhajans to me in Tamil. Despite not knowing any other language apart from German, she sang so fluently, just like you (Maithili Thakur) said the PM.

Thakur wished people a very happy Mahashivratri and then at the request of PM Modi, sang a beautiful hymn - Dimik Dimik Damru, Prem Magan, and also sang bhajans. She later took a selfie with PM Modi.

For the first time, the PM has honored youths with the National Creators Award for their excellent work in their respective fields. About 1.5 lakh nominations were received for this award given for the first time in the country and about 10 lakh votes were cast. This award has been started to promote excellent work in social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, music, and other fields.

Who is Maithili Thakur: Folk singer Thakur was born on 25 July 2000 in Benipatti, Madhubani. Her childhood was spent in an environment of music. Maithili's father, Ramesh Thakur, is a music teacher and her mother's name is Pooja Thakur. She has an elder brother Rishabh Thakur, and a younger brother Ayachi Thakur in her family. Apart from Hindustani classical music, Maithili has received training in folk music from her father and grandfather.