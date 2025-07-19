Patna/Darbhanga: For about 267 students of the government primary school in Lawatol, classrooms mean the space under the Peepal tree, maybe for over 20 years now. Invisible walls and an untold understanding segregate the classes. Five cement-coated platforms serve as blackboards and students sit on the ground sans benches and tables. When summer sun scorches, they rush to shaded areas and in case of rains, they run towards home. Education system of a state could not have been more starkly portrayed than this when government promises and budget approvals remain only on paper.

On March 3, 2025, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had presented a whopping Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget, of which the largest share of Rs 60,964.87 crore was earmarked for education. The government boasted of its commitment to educational reform and opportunity. But one visit to Godiyari village of Hanumannagar block in Darbhanga, hits hard.

Rs 60,000 Cr for Education, But Darbhanga School Students Study Under Peepal Tree Since 23 Years (ETV Bharat)

Of the 267 students enrolled in the school, 150 to 175 attend classes regularly. Six teachers teach in the school. Four have been appointed through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) while two contractual teachers take classes from 1 to 5 in turns.

The principal of the school expressed his helplessness. “This has been the condition for decades. Since 2006, I have written countless letters to the authorities asking for a building. But nothing has come off as yet,” said the school principal.

The school started in 2003 as a Lok Shiksha Kendra, an initiative by the then RJD government to ensure that the marginalised children get into the education system. It attained the status of a primary school in 2006. But even after that, the school has meant a Peepal tree only. Even the transition from RJD to NDA-led governance brought no change in the situation.

In 2016, villagers had taken up the cudgels and filed a public complaint demanding land for school construction. On May 19, 2025, the Block Education Officer, basing the complaint, wrote to the Zonal Officer requesting land allocation but to no avail.

This school falls under the constituency of Social Welfare Minister and JDU leader Madan Sahni. Despite the NDA’s claims about giving importance to the Mithila region, the children here continue to study amid challenges and risks.

Class V student Damini Kumari however is happy. "We get love and teachers teach us. When it rains we go home and return after it subsides. Similarly when it is too hot during summer months, we move to the shades," she says.

But Nandini, Damini's friend, complains. “I have always studied under this tree. One day, a branch broke and fell on my friend. It is dangerous, but what can we do? I request the government to give us a school building,” she adds.

Contacted, District Education Officer (DEO) Krishnanand Sada acknowledged the issue and stated, "We were informed by the media. Funds were sanctioned twice earlier, but the building could not be constructed. We will make all the arrangements soon,” he said.

Local panchayat representative Suresh Prasad Singh initially brushed aside the concern but soon changed his stance. "It is shameful that our children are still studying under trees. Now land is available and we will urge the government to release funds and expedite construction,” he stated.

The situation however is not unique to this village. Bihar has approximately 81,000 government schools, with 4,918 still operating without permanent buildings as per records of June 2024. In many cases, schools are merged, run in shifts, or conduct multiple classes in a single room. The state’s student-teacher ratio stands at 32:1, which is better than the national average, but basic infrastructure remains far below the standard.