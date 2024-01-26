Bihar crisis: RJD, Cong, BJP Legislature Parties to meet on Jan 27; JDULP on Jan 28

Patna : It seems certain that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will change sides once again. Inside sources say that Nitish Kumar has already made a deal with BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is why there is uneasiness clearly visible in the RJD camp. In such a situation, everyone's eyes are on whether Lalu Prasad Yadav will easily let Nitish Kumar form the government this time or play his own game.

JDU Legislative Party meeting on January 28: CM Nitish has called a meeting of JDU Legislative Party on January 28. This meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence. In a way, consent will be taken on the decision taken by the CM in this meeting. However, this will be a formal meeting only, because whatever decision the Chief Minister has been taking, the JDU leaders have been accepting all through. Some leaders may protest in the meeting this time too, of which Vijendra Yadav is one.

RJD Legislative Party meeting on January 27: According to the information received, RJD Legislative Party meeting will be held tomorrow at 1 pm. According to sources, RJD may withdraw support to the Nitish government after the meeting. Not only this, Tejashwi Yadav may later stake claim to form his government.

BJLP and CLP meetings also on January 27: Apart from RJD, BJP has also called a meeting on 27th January. This meeting will be held at the party office in Patna at 4 pm. Along with this, Congress has also made preparations. According to sources, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held tomorrow itself. However, this meeting will not be held in Patna but in Purnia. For this, a telephone call has also been made to all the MLAs on behalf of the State President. However, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is also going to take place in Seemanchal, in which it is necessary for the leaders to be present.

Overall, the coming 2 days are going to be important in Bihar politics. All kinds of speculations are being made on issues like political manipulation. Besides, discussion has also started regarding who will be the Deputy Chief Minister and who will be the ministers in the new government. Already speculation started on the ministerial quotas if the new government is formed.