Bihar Strongman Ashok Mahato Gets Married, Wife Likely to Contest LS Polls on RJD Ticket

Patna (Bihar): Ashok Mahato, who was serving 17 years of imprisonment in the Nawada jail break case and attack on JD(U) MLA from Sheikhpur Randhir Kumar Soni, has got married.

He tied the nuptial knot at the age of 60. His wife can be the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Munger Lok Sabha seat. It is understood that Mahato, who belongs to Kushwaha caste, decided to get married only on the advice of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Ashok Mahato got married at Karauta Jagdamba temple located in Bakhtiyarpur of Patna district. He got married on Tuesday night in the presence of his supporters. His wife is a resident of Bariyarpur village of Munger district. His wife earlier used to live and work in New Delhi.

Ashok Mahato is a resident of Konanpur village of Nawada district of Bihar. Ashok walked out of jail in 2023 after serving a 17-year sentence. Members of Mahato gang was also held responsible for the murder of MP Rajo Singh in 2005.

Sources said due to serving 17 years of imprisonment and due to legal constraints, Ashok cannot contest Lok Sabha elections. "In such a situation, Lalu Yadav advised him to get married and make his wife a candidate. After which, he hurriedly found a girl and tied the knot," they added.

According to sources, Ashok Mahato's wife can be RJD candidate from Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Lalu Yadav has already asked Ashok to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. His wife could contest the polls and be up against JD(U) MP Lalan Singh.