Bihar Court Issues Summonses To Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav In PM Modi Remarks Case
The court has asked the INDIA bloc leaders to appear in court in person or through legal representatives on November 26.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST
Sheikhpura: A court in Bihar's Sheikhpura district has issued summonses to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party supremo, Mukesh Sahani in connection with the alleged abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra earlier this year.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibha Rani issued the summonses to the leaders on Monday over a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramanuj Singh alias Hiralal Singh on September 4. The complainant alleged that objectionable remarks were made against PM Modi and his mother at a public meeting held during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga in August. He has also lists 100 unidentified persons as accused.
The CJM court has asked Gandhi, Yadav and Sahani to appear in the court in person of their legal representatives on November 26.
Gopal Varnwal, Advocate, Civil Court, Sheikhpura said that the court has issued the summonses under the provisions of Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS). According to the law, accused in criminal cases are given an opportunity to present their case.
Complainant Hira Singh will present testimony under oath in support of his allegations. The complainant will also have the opportunity to present evidence from other witnesses in support of his allegations before the court takes further action in the case.
The summonses to the INDIA bloc leaders come ahead of the high-stakes Bihar assembly election to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting will be held on November 14.
