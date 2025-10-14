ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Court Issues Summonses To Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav In PM Modi Remarks Case

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Sitamarhi, Bihar ( IANS )

Sheikhpura: A court in Bihar's Sheikhpura district has issued summonses to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party supremo, Mukesh Sahani in connection with the alleged abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra earlier this year.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibha Rani issued the summonses to the leaders on Monday over a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramanuj Singh alias Hiralal Singh on September 4. The complainant alleged that objectionable remarks were made against PM Modi and his mother at a public meeting held during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga in August. He has also lists 100 unidentified persons as accused.

The CJM court has asked Gandhi, Yadav and Sahani to appear in the court in person of their legal representatives on November 26.