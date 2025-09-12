ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Congress' AI Video 'Mocking PM Modi's Mother' Triggers Row, BJP Seeks Probe And Action

The 36-second video shows an exchange between a character, resembling PM Modi, and an elderly woman, appearing like his late mother, in dream.

Bihar Congress' AI Video 'Mocking PM Modi's Mother' Triggers Row, BJP Seeks Probe And Action
File photo of PM Modi and his late mother Heeraben (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

Patna: An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated video showing two characters purportedly resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben, posted by Bihar Congress on its X handle has triggered a political uproar ahead of the state elections.

The 36-second video posted on September 10 with the caption, '"Ma" Appears in Sahab's Dreams' shows a mother's communication with her son in the latter's dream. The BJP has condemned the video, seeking legal action while Congress argued that nobody has been disrespected.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi has stooped very low. As he disrespects his own mother, how can he respect someone else's mother? Making an AI video of PM Modi's mother in such a manner can be termed as fraud and deserves an investigation and legal action."

Singh further said that people who create such videos should be punished legally and not just socially. "Such people should drown to death. This is unfortunate and its consequences will have to be borne in the future. Lalu ji's (Yadav) wish will not be fulfilled. You had pushed Bihar into a ditch," the Union Minister added.

Echoing the same, Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary alleged that the Congress has stooped very low and countrymen are not ready to accept the grand old party. "If you abuse even a rickshaw puller's mother, he will oppose. Here, many derogatory things are being said about PM's mother. Through AI, she is being mocked on the party's official page. What can be worse than this? The people of the country are witnessing the PM's work. Congress should look into its own affairs," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi who once tore Lalu Yadav's nomination today talks about forming an alliance with him. Fight the battle on ideology but making such memes before the elections is not a sign of healthy politics. Remember, BJP's social media is not weak," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Padmashree Mathurbhai Savani has written a letter to PM Modi seeking immediate action against YouTube channels that broadcast obscene and objectionable videos with AI's help.

"I have written this letter because AI is being misused. There should be a regulation to prevent misusing technology. This kind of communication is unacceptable. We have written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister in this regard. Such videos should not be uploaded. We have demanded a regulation and subsequent punishment. Foreign power is working to harm Indian culture," Savani said.

Congress, however, defended the AI-generated video saying no disrespect has been shown to PM Modi's mother. "It is the duty of parents to educate their children. Here she is teaching her child. Why is BJP making an issue of everything and trying to gain fake sympathy? Mr Modi can't be 'touch me not' politics. He's in politics and needs to accept everything, even humour of the opposition," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

