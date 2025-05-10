ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds High-Level Indo-Nepal Border Security Meet, Urges Continuous Patrolling By SSB

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed the police, paramilitary forces, and other security agencies to maintain strict vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border. He also instructed the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to conduct continuous patrolling along the border and adjoining roads.

“There must be strict surveillance along the India-Nepal border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) should carry out continuous patrolling along the border and adjacent roads. Proper coordination with the Army must be ensured, and the state government will extend full support,” the Chief Minister said.

The directions came at a high-level review meeting chaired by him at Purnea, around 320 km northeast from the state capital, over security in the border areas in the wake of India-Pakistan conflict and 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the armed forces in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Bihar shares around 729 km of border with Nepal. The Chief Minister chose to hold the meeting at Purnea because it is a city close to the Indo-Nepal border and the 'Chicken Neck' area that lies in West Bengal between Nepal and Bangladesh. It also boasts one of the biggest air force bases in eastern India.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, several ministers, senior army, air force, paramilitary, administrative, and police officers were present at the meeting. Chairing the meeting, the Bihar Chief Minister asserted that movement along the border should be closely monitored, and the activities of suspicious individuals should be watched.