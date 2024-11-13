Nitish Kumar Bows to Touch PM's Feet at Darbhanga Meet; Modi Stops Bihar CM, Then Hugs Him

Darbhanga: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's repeated practice of touching the feet of top leaders on public platforms is becoming a topic of discussion. Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or former BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha, this humble style of Nitish Kumar is sparking a new discussion in political circles.

During the Lok Sabha elections in the past, CM Nitish Kumar had also touched the feet of the Prime Minister in a program. Recently, during Chitragupta Puja, Nitish Kumar touched the feet of BJP MP RK Sinha when the latter was giving a speech on the stage.

PM Modi stopped Nitish: During the foundation stone laying ceremony of AIIMS in Darbhanga today, CM Nitish Kumar once again tried to touch the feet of PM Narendra Modi. As soon as the Chief Minister bent down to touch his feet, the Prime Minister immediately stopped him, hugged him and made him sit next to him. This incident not only caught the attention of the people present in the gathering but it generated widespread curiosity.

On November 3, a grand Chitragupta temple puja was organized in Patna City on the occasion of Chitragupta Puja. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest at the event. Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha was praising the Chief Minister in his address, discussing his contribution in the renovation of the temple and bringing back the idol of the temple. Then the Chief Minister got up on the stage and touched his feet.

Foundation stone of AIIMS: Today, PM Narendra Modi had a program in Darbhanga. He had to lay the foundation stone of Bihar's second AIIMS in Shobhan. He also had to inaugurate Darbhanga bypass station and Jhanjharpur to Laukha railway line. PM Modi had come to lay the foundation stone. Governor Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan were also sitting on the stage with PM Modi. Then CM Nitish Kumar arrived to participate in the program. He started touching PM Modi's feet.

Bihar's second AIIMS: After Patna, Bihar's second AIIMS is being built in Darbhanga. This will bring a big change in Bihar's health sector. HSCC has been asked to build it in 36 months. With its construction, the people of entire North Bihar including the neighbouring country Nepal and Seemanchal will get a huge facility in the field of health. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of many railway and road projects.