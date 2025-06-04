Bihar CM Kumar Inaugurates Canal Bank Solar Power Project In Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated a canal bank solar power project at Bikram in Patna district. The state is focusing on new, renewable and green energy as part of the 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali' (Water-life-greenery) campaign to address environmental concerns over traditional power generation methods.

The solar project is located on the land of the Water Resources Department along the main canal at Bikram. Large solar panels in rows for around two km along the bank will generate two megawatts of power. The electricity generated would be purchased by the state government at Rs 3.10 per unit.

Kumar inspected the project after the inauguration and enquired about the various aspects connected to it. "We are encouraging the use of solar energy in the state. Vacant, unused land along canals, embankments and rivers is being surveyed and provided to establish such projects. This will reduce the dependency on traditional energy resources and foster pollution-free power," he said on the occasion.

The chief minister added that such projects would also provide employment to the local people and asserted that the state government was committed to supplying cheap and continuous electricity to the people.

Solar panels along the canalside. (ETV Bharat)

Energy Department secretary and Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) chairman Pankaj Kumar Pal gave a detailed presentation of the project before Kumar on the occasion.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Pal pointed out that a private firm has established the solar power project in the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) mode, where a financial arrangement is made in which a private or independent firm installs, operates and maintains a solar power system on a client's property, and the client purchases the generated electricity at a pre-agreed rate. This allows the client to benefit from solar energy without making upfront capital investments.

"The Bihar government did not have to spend any money on the project. It has given 5.7 acres of land over a four km stretch along the canal on lease to the private firm for 25 years. So far, only a two-km stretch has been utilised, and the solar power project would be expanded to the rest of the land," Pal said.

The canal bank solar power project at Bikram. (ETV Bharat)

"Our power purchase agreement with the solar power generating firm is for 25 years. We are getting one unit of electricity from the project for Rs 3.10, which is much cheaper than the Rs 5.5 per unit rate at which we buy power for the state. Besides, it is completely green," Pal added.

The BREDA chairman also informed that several such projects are in the pipeline for the state.