Bihar CM Inaugurates Buddha Relics Stupa At Vaishali

"I continuously visited this place to inspect the construction work and ensure that it was completed quickly. The campus has been developed while keeping various environmental parameters in mind to provide a nice experience to the visitors," Nitish added.

Monks and scholars from countries including China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Tibet, Myanmar, Malaysia, Bhutan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Bangladesh, Indonesia along with deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Motilal Patel, and Jayant Raj were present on the occasion.

"We are happy to announce that the Buddha Samyak Darshan Sangrahalaya–cum–Smriti Stupa has been dedicated to the public. Buddhist monks and devotees from 15 countries have witnessed this occasion, and this is a moment of pride for the people of Bihar," Nitish said after the inauguration.

The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which marks the site where Siddhartha Gautama achieved enlightenment to become the Buddha, is the numero uno Buddhist pilgrimage and worship site on that list.

The Buddha Samyak Darshan Sangrahalaya–cum–Smriti Stupa houses the most authentic remains of the Buddha — a soapstone (steatite) casket containing his relics, a small leaf of gold, a stone bead, a broken glass bead, and a copper punch-mark coin — which will catapult it to the 'must visit' list of all Buddhist pilgrims across the globe.

Pointing out that Buddha's relics, which were the centre of attraction of the stupa-cum-museum, were placed on its first floor, Nitish said the remains of the Buddha were discovered from six places, of which the one found at the ancient Mud Stupa or the Relic Stupa at Vaishali was considered to be the most authentic.

"Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang (Xuanzang), who came to India in the seventh century BC, also wrote about the mud stupa relics. This new stupa is a magnificent symbol of Bihar's cultural heritage and the global Buddhist legacy, which will place Vaishali on the 'world Buddhist map' and give a new direction to tourism, culture and employment," Nitish added.

The Buddha relics stupa in Vaishali. (ETV Bharat)

He also planted a sapling of the Bodhi Tree at the stupa campus during the ceremony. The stupa-cum-museum has been developed for Rs 550 crore on 72 acres of land near the historic Abhishek Pushkarini Lake, a sacred site connected to the ancient Lichchavi Republic, and the site of the mud stupa or relic stupa. The place is around 55km north of Patna.

The elected rulers of Lichchavi were anointed with its water, which is also believed to contain healing properties. The mud stupa was built of mud bricks and clay by the Lichchavi rulers around the fifth century BC. It is the earliest archaeological evidence of stupas.

The new stupa has been constructed by the Building Construction Department (BCD). The secretary said the stupa has been built with pink sandstone from Rajasthan. The stone bricks have been joined by using the 'tongue and groove' technology. A magnificent statue of Lord Buddha, crafted by artists from Odisha, has also been installed there.

Modern earthquake-resistant techniques have been incorporated in the structure, and lily ponds, sculptures, and the landscaping enhance its beauty. The complex also features a meditation centre, library, visitors' centre, amphitheatre, cafeteria, and a 500 kWh solar power plant, parking, restrooms and other facilities.

Monks from 15 countries attended the ceremony. (ETV Bharat)

According to the ancient Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha passed away at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh in the fifth century BC and was cremated there. A dispute erupted among his followers over the division of his relics. It was later divided among the eight powerful kingdoms and republics that existed at that time, and they enshrined their share in stupas built to serve as the beacons of the physical presence of the Buddha and his teachings. One of them was the mud stupa of Vaishali.

The mud stupa vanished from public memory over centuries and faced the onslaught of time. It was rediscovered during the British era. The Buddha's relics, kept in a whitish soapstone casket, were discovered during the excavations conducted by famous archaeologist and numismatist AS Altekar between 1958 and 1962. It was later housed at the Patna Museum in 1972.