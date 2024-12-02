Bihar CHO Exam Paper Leak: 37 People Detained by EOU

Patna: Around 37 people have been detained by the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) team for their involvement in leaking question papers for the examination of community health officers (CHO) conducted by the state health committee. The examination scheduled on December 1 was cancelled while the one on December 2 has been postponed.

The SSP office in Patna received a tip about some irregularities in the examination of the health committee. Following this, a special team was formed with personnel from the Patna Police and the Economic Offenses Unit.

Manavjit Singh Dhillon, DIG of EOU, said secret information about rigging in the examination was received from sources, for which 37 people have been detained by raiding three examination centres. The malpractice was done through proxy servers, remote wing applications and software.

"The exam to recruit community health officers was conducted in two shifts on December 1 at noon at online examination centres in Patna. The exam was to be conducted in two shifts on December 2. Even before the exam, the EOU was getting information from sources about rigging. Due to this, raids were conducted at three venues on December 1 during examination and it was found that the solver gang had illegally accessed the computer system through proxy servers, remote wing applications and software," Dhillon said.

The raid yielded many electronic devices and the detained are being intensely questioned to get the complete picture of the matter. The question papers, for the examination to recruit constables conducted in 2023, were leaked. The EOU and Patna Police arrested many in this connection search for others is still on.

The EOU revealed in the charge sheet that the paper for the TRE-2 examination was also leaked. About 96,823 cleared the exam, the result of which was declared in the last week of December 2023. At the same time, the EOU unearthed complete information about the paper leak of the TRE-3 examination held on March 15, exposing the nexus of the NEET paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya and his family.