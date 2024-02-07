Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi in New Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Left Nistish Kumar, Right PM Modi

This was Nitish Kumar's first meeting with Prime Minister Modi after returning to the NDA fold in Bihar on January 28. The meeting took place five days ahead of the Kumar-led government facing a trust vote in the Assembly on February 12.

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. This is Nitish Kumar’s first meeting with Prime Minister Modi after returning to the NDA fold in Bihar on January 28.

The meeting is a significant development ahead of the Trust Vote in Bihar Assembly on February 12. Nitish Kumar will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda during his first visit to the national capital after he ditched the "Mahagathbandhan" alliance to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on January 28.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, called on the prime minister on Monday. According to JD(U) sources, issues pertaining to the Rajya Sabha polls in the state might also be discussed during the chief minister's meeting with the top BJP leaders. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier.

Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

