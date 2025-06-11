Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Gifts Patna a Showpiece Double Decker Flyover of Convenience

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the state’s first double decker flyover on Ashok Rajpath in Patna on Wednesday just months before the crucial state assembly polls.

Nitish Kumar, the JDU chief minister as part of the NDA is likely to stake claim for another term in office in the ensuing polls while the RJD led India Alliance is also getting its act together to bid for power.

With today’s double decker flyover Bihar really got a gift. It is not only going to be a showpiece of urban infrastructure but comes as a real convenience in city travel avoiding years of excruciating jams and road congestions.

Built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, the people of Patna will now have the luxury of driving their vehicles on double decker flyovers like in modern metros and hopefully without the traffic chaos.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen and many senior leaders were present in this inauguration. After the inauguration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself inspected the double decker flyover. He also saw the views around the bridge by walking around.

Relief from traffic jam: This flyover has come as a big gift for the people of Ashok Rajpath, one of the posh areas of Patna. With this newest addition to the Patna city’s urban infrastructure, people visiting Gandhi Maidan, NIT, Krishna Ghat, BN College, Civil Court, Pirbahor, Patna Market, Govind Mitra Road, Makhaniyan Kuan Road, Khazanchi Road, Mahendru, Gokalpur, Bhikhna Pahari, Ramna Road, NIT, Patna University and Gulbi Ghat will have got a lot of convenience.

Foundation stone laid three and a half years ago: The foundation stone of this double decker flyover was laid three years and half years ago in September 2021. The construction of the double decker elevated road was approved in the cabinet meeting on 18 September 2020. Its inauguration was scheduled in March 2025, however, it has been inaugurated with a delay of three months after several extensions.

What is special about the flyover: The 2.2 km long double decker flyover has been constructed by Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited. This path has been built in two levels. Its first level will be 1.5 km long, which will be from Patna College to BN College. While the second level will be 2.2 km long, which will go from Kargil Chowk to Science College. There will be 8.5 meter-wide carriageway on both the levels, which has been designed for one-way traffic.

A New city landmark: After the construction of the double-decker bridge, the areas around Ashoka Rajpath will have a new identity. The way the pillars of the double-decker has been built, it will now become a landmark. Like BN College is on pillar number three. St. Joseph School Pillar No. 11, Patna Civil Court Pillar No. 17, Sabzi Bagh Pillar No. 19, Bankipur Head Post Office Pillar No. 20, Patna Dental College Pillar No. 21, Public Health Institute Pillar No. 24, Anjuman Islamia Hall Pillar No. 27, Makhania Kuan Pillar No. 39, PMCH's current entry gate Pillar No. 40, Khuda Baksh Library Pillar No. 45, Government Urdu Library Pillar No. 46, Kalighat Darbhanga House Pillar No. 49, Patna College Pillar No. 55, Patna University Pillar No. 58, Krishna Ghat Pillar No. 64. In this way, now Ashok Rajpath is also a new landmark.

The sound of horns will be reduced: This flyover has many specialties. Since there are colleges, hospitals, houses, offices on both sides of the flyover in Ashok Rajpath, noise barriers have been installed on both sides of the bridge to reduce the noise pollution from vehicles and the sound of horns. This will reduce the noise of vehicles by about 70 percent, it is expected.

''As part of an integrated plan, a metro station will be built near the flyover. This metro station will be connected to the flyover. This will provide convenience to the people going to the metro station,” said Nitin Naveen, Road Construction Minister, Bihar

Bihar State General Secretary of Janata Dal United, Arvind Singh said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has developed Bihar a lot in the last 18 years. “Construction of this flyover has been possible with the with the will power of the Chief Minister,” he said. “Common people are excited. The enthusiasm of the leaders is also at its peak,” he said.