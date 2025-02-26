Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Five BJP MLAs Likely To Be Inducted

Patna: Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand the cabinet on Wednesday, bringing in new ministers from Janata Dal United (JDU) and its ally BJP.

The expansion is likely to take place around 4 pm, with five BJP MLAs set to assume ministerial posts, sources confirmed. Additionally, two JDU MLAs will also be inducted as ministers, the sources added.

In a notable development, Revenue Minister and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal has announced his resignation as a minister, citing the "One Person, One Post" policy, followed by the saffron party.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One Person, One Post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal said.

He was appointed BJP Bihar's president on January 18 and the resignation could lead to further reshuffling in state cabinet, with an expansion expected ahead of the elections later this year.

Speaking about the cabinet expansion, Jaiswal said, "It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, has urged the people of Bihar to support his father in the upcoming elections.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave him 43 seats. The public should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," he said.

He further called on JDU workers to take his father's policies and achievements for the past 19 years to the people of Bihar.

There are 30 ministers in the present cabinet with six ministerial berths lying vacant. Jaiswal's resignation takes the total vacancy to seven. The cabinet comprises 15 ministers from BJP, 13 from JDU, one from Hindustani Awam Morcha and one independent MLA Sumit Singh. Chirag Paswan's LJPR and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM do not have any representation as they don't have any MLA.