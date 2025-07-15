Bihar Cabinet Approves One Cr Jobs By 2030

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced its decision to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state over a period of five years from 2025 to 2030.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The move comes ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November and the Opposition hitting the ruling state government over unemployment rate.
Briefing about the decision, cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary S Siddharth said, “The agenda at the cabinet meeting was the labour resources department's proposal to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities between 2025 and 2030. An approval was given in this direction.”
Siddharth added that a 12-member committee led by the state development commissioner has been set up to explore the possibilities and options related to the decision and advise the government accordingly.
Representatives of finance, administration, rural development, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery resources, industry, information technology, science and technology, education, tourism, and labour resources departments would be included in the committee.
Documents related to the cabinet meeting stated that creation of employment opportunities would provide economic support to the youths, give impetus to industrial activities and lead to an increase in investment possibilities in the state.
On Sunday, CM had posted on X about the employment-related move while asserting that the state government was serious about providing employment to the youths.
“We provided government jobs to more than 8 lakh youths between 2005 and 2020. The aim was increased to 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities under our programme of good governance and 'seven resolves for a developed Bihar' in 2020. It was later revised to 50 lakh, including 12 lakh government jobs and 38 lakh employment opportunities,” Nitish said in the post.
Asserting that the state government has already provided 10 lakh government jobs and 39 lakh employment opportunities, and the target of 50 lakh would be achieved soon, the Chief Minister asserted that the aim was now to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities.
The cabinet has also approved 30 proposals at the meeting. This includes a one-time fund infusion of Rs 635 crore to complete the Bakhtiyarpur (Patna district) and Tajpur (Samastipur) bridge over the Ganga, thereby revising the entire project cost to Rs 3923 crore.
The project includes a 5.51 km-long bridge and a four-lane 45.4 km approach road that is being constructed under the ‘public-private- partnership’ on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.
The cabinet also approved the dismissal of four doctors serving at different hospitals in the state for being absent from duty for the past several years in an unauthorised manner. It also gave the nod to ‘Pump Storage Project Promotion Policy, 2025’ to develop a reliable storage system for energy from renewable resources.
Among other important proposals, approval has been given to the implementation of the proposed Ganga Road Projects at Munger and Bhagalpur at a cost of Rs 5020 crore and Rs 4,850 crore, respectively. These aim at providing bypass roads and easing traffic in the two cities that are located along the Ganga.