ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Cabinet Approves One Cr Jobs By 2030

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced its decision to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state over a period of five years from 2025 to 2030.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The move comes ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November and the Opposition hitting the ruling state government over unemployment rate.

Briefing about the decision, cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary S Siddharth said, “The agenda at the cabinet meeting was the labour resources department's proposal to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities between 2025 and 2030. An approval was given in this direction.”

Siddharth added that a 12-member committee led by the state development commissioner has been set up to explore the possibilities and options related to the decision and advise the government accordingly.

Representatives of finance, administration, rural development, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery resources, industry, information technology, science and technology, education, tourism, and labour resources departments would be included in the committee.

Documents related to the cabinet meeting stated that creation of employment opportunities would provide economic support to the youths, give impetus to industrial activities and lead to an increase in investment possibilities in the state.

On Sunday, CM had posted on X about the employment-related move while asserting that the state government was serious about providing employment to the youths.