Bihar Cabinet Approves Expenditure Of Rs 10,483 Crore To Fulfill CM Nitish Kumar's Announcements

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rs 10,483 crore and still counting!

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sop showering spree in the wake of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections is going to burden the state exchequer with this hefty amount. The amount is going to increase as the polls approach and more announcements are made.

But the million-dollar, rather crore rupee question is whether the state would be able to bear such a huge expenditure, and how it would get the money.

A cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday approved the additional expenditure that the government will have to bear following the series of announcements through which he increased the allowances and pensions under various schemes.

The cabinet decision came after various Opposition parties started questioning how the poor state would manage the burden of expenditure, which would be directly transferred to the beneficiaries in most of the cases.

"The state government has increased the pensions of all kinds given directly to the beneficiaries to Rs 1100 from the month of June. The expenditure will increase accordingly, and the cabinet approved it at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister," Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena told reporters here.

The increase in allowances and pensions is going to affect around 1.36 crore people in the state, which has a population of 13.07 crore.

Nitish increased the pension under various schemes pertaining to old age, widow, disability, social security, and the elderly people to Rs 1,100 per month, affecting around 1.11 crore people in the state. Previously, most of them got Rs 400 per month, while around 12 lakh people used to get Rs 500 per month.

Similarly, the Chief Minister hiked the monthly allowances of the public representatives elected under the three-tier Panchayati Raj government by 1.5 times. Local Self Government bodies function under it and have around 2.47 lakh elected representatives under it.

Nitish has also announced that the state government will soon provide Rs 2 lakh to 94 lakh poor families to help them start some vocation. It is expected to be implemented soon and will cast a humongous burden on the treasury.

Though a decision about this was taken in November 2023, soon after the state came out with the figures of its caste-based survey, its implementation was delayed. The state government has now formed a committee chaired by Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit to monitor the scheme and distribute the grant to them.

"The state cabinet discussed and approved 46 agendas, including the construction of 'marriage halls' in all the 8,053 panchayats in the state. Each building will cost Rs 50 lakh, and the total expenditure on the project would be around Rs 4026 crore," Meena added.

The Chief Secretary added that Jeevika Didis (women working under Bihar Rural Livelihood Project) would provide food through their 'Didi ki Rasoi' (Didi's kitchens) to patients in all medical colleges and hospitals in the state at Rs 20 per plate. The food scheme for patients would be extended to other hospitals later on.

Asked about how the state would be able to spend so much, an economist working with a government agency told ETV Bharat that it would be able to bear the burden of extra expenditure due to the increased allowances and pensions, but would not be able to do so for the scheme of Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh poor families.

"We calculated the scheme of Rs 2 lakh each for the 94 lakh poor families and found out that it could not be accommodated in the budget of the state. The government could therefore implement it in a phased manner," the economist said.

On the other hand, Bihar-based Development Research Institute (DRI) Director DM Diwakar lauded the move and told ETV Bharat that the state government had enough money to implement its announcements.

"The government will have to reprioritise its expenditure, and shift it from the construction to the social welfare sector. It will boost the state's economy, lead to greater development and kick off a cycle of progress," Diwakar said.

However, Diwakar also criticised Nitish for thinking about such steps "at the fag end of his political career, that too in the desperation to beat anti-incumbency and fare well in the forthcoming Assembly elections".