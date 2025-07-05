'Lawlessness': Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead 6 Years After Son's Similar Murder

Patna: Gopal Khemka, a noted businessman in Bihar, was shot dead on Friday night in the posh Gandhi Maidan area of Patna. The murder takes place six years after Khemka's son Gunjan was shot dead in a similar manner in 2018.

The unidentified attackers shot Khemka dead at around 11 pm as he stepped out of his car near an apartment close to his residence. Khemka's younger brother Shankar alleged that the police took at least two hours to reach the spot, even though Gandhi Maidan police station is just a few hundred meters away.

Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead Six Years After Son's Similar Murder (ETV Bharat)

"We immediately informed the police station, but they delayed. We ourselves took him to the hospital. The police did not take any immediate action. The doctor in the hospital declared him dead," Shankar said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway. "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan...The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered. The FSL team is also engaged in investigation," the SP said.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, meanwhile, said a special investigation team (SIT) led by SP City Central has been formed to probe the murder case.

Khemka owned Magadh Hospital, one of the oldest private hospitals in the state. On 20 December 2018, his 38-year-old son Gunjan was also killed similarly when a bike-borne assailant opened fire on the outskirts of Patna.

'Lawlessness in Bihar, Nitish no longer fit...'

Reacting to Khemka's murder, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government and said Bihar has "descended into a state of lawlessness".

He said the crime took place "right under the nose of the police headquarters". "Tejashwi Yadav has been continuously issuing crime bulletins, holding a mirror to the government, raising questions... Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar... Look at the audacity of criminals, shooting directly in such a crowded area near Gandhi Maidan, what have you done to this state, Nitish Kumar ji?... If this is not called a demonic rule, a mega-jungle rule, a criminal rule, then what else will it be called?" Tiwari said.