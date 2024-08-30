Bihar BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Files Complaint Against Bengal CM's "If Bengal Burns..." Remark

Patna: A yet another police complaint has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying "If Bengal burns, so will Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi".

BJP Yuva Morcha Bihar spokesperson Krishna Singh Kallu has registered a complaint at Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna on Thursday night regarding the "objectionable" statement made by Banerjee at a recent Trinamool Chhatra Parishad programme and demanded stern action against her.

In the FIR that has been lodged against Banerjee, it has been alleged that improper language was used by her. By holding a constitutional post, Banerjee has hurt the sentiments of the country's people by unconstitutional way and has invited unpleasant incident through her statement, the BJP leader complained.

Kallu said he saw in a news that Banerjee while addressing a programme at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on August 28, used objectionable words. "She (Mamata Banerjee) said to the gathering that if Bengal burns then Assam, Delhi and Bihar will also burn. This is aimed at hurting the sentiments of the common people of the entire country while holding a constitutional post and using unconstitutional things. Her statement is an invitation to an unpleasant incident in the country. Therefore, I request the administration to investigate this statement and take strict action against her," Kallu said.

This comes soon after Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Banerjee in connection with her statement. Vineet said that the CM's statement is "inflammatory", "anti-national" and aimed to incite regional hatred and animosity.