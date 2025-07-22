Bihar BJP Leaders Pitch For Nitish Kumar As Vice President After Dhankhar's Resignation

Patna: BJP leaders of poll-bound Bihar pitched for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Vice President following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation saying, it will be a matter of immense pride for the state.

BJP MLAs and ministers, who attended the monsoon session on Tuesday, spoke of Nitish as a worthy candidate for the Vice President's post while talking to journalists in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises.

Minister and BJP MLA from Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Bablu said if Nitish becomes the Vice President it will be a good thing. "If it happens, what is the problem? We will all be very happy," he said.

Echoing the same, another minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar said the decision has to be taken by the Centre but if the CM or any other leader from Bihar becomes the Vice President, it will be excellent. "Whatever decision the party takes, we will accept it. The Centre will decide whether to select Nitish for the post or not. If someone else from Bihar becomes the Vice President, it will be very good for the state," he said.

BJP's firebrand leader and MLA Haribhushan Thakur 'Bachaul', who is always in the headlines for his controversial statements, also supported Nitish for the Vice President's post. "This is not for us to decide but if it happens, it will be good. It will be a matter of immense pride for Bihar," Bachaul said.

However, Nitish's close aide and JDU leader Shravan Kumar termed such discussions as mere rumours. He said that Nitish will serve the people of Bihar even in 2025. NDA will again form the government by winning 225 seats under Nitish's leadership. The state rural development minister said for 20 years, Nitish developed Bihar in such a way that being called a Bihari is no longer an insult but a matter of self-respect.

It is the personal opinion of the leaders who are naming Nitish as the Vice President but the common people of the state want him to continue as Bihar CM, he said adding, "Some people keep discussing such things at crossroads but Nitish Kumar's resolution is to serve the people of Bihar. The election will be fought under his leadership and NDA government will be formed again." Shravan Kumar said.

Speculations are rife that BJP does not want Nitish to be the CM after winning the upcoming Assembly polls. Till now, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared him as the CM candidate. Shah has said that the elections will be fought under Nitish's leadership but has not named him as the chief ministerial candidate. BJP leaders believe he will be given a respectable farewell and sent to Delhi.

Nitish has been heading the state since 2005 and is also the national president of JDU. Earlier, he has served as Minister of Railways, Agriculture and Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The 74-year-old JDU leader had entered politics during the JP movement and became an MLA from Harnaut in Nalanda for the first time in 1985.