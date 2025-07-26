Bhojpur: As the nation celebrates the valour and resilience of its brave soldiers who brought the name of their country to the zenith of glory in the 1999 Kargil war, a small village in Bihar is echoing praises of pride for their brave son who sacrificed his life in the battle.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26th July to commemorate the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. Lance Naik Vidyanand Singh, hailing from Panpura, a small village in Sandesh police station area of ​​Bhojpur district, was one of 16 soldiers from Bihar who lost their lives in the battle.

Bhojpur Remembers Brave Son Lance Naik Vidyanand Singh On Kargil Vijay Diwas (ETV Bharat)

The Bihar Regiment, of which Vidyanand Singh was part, was given the responsibility of liberating the peak of the Batalik sector adjoining Dras of Kargil on the Indo-Pak border from Pakistani infiltrators. Situated at an altitude of 17 thousand feet, the Batalik sector is a strategically important place for India, which was then under Pakistan's control.

Indian soldiers started climbing the hill on 6 June 1999 and reached the peak on the night of 9 June. According to Vidyanand Singh's cousin Ram Prasad Singh, "20 soldiers were given the responsibility of capturing this peak. When these people started moving forward, firing started from Pakistan. Six bullets hit Vidyanand Singh, and he was martyred along with 18 other soldiers."

This fight continued until the Indian Army captured this peak. The mortal remains of Vidyanand Singh were brought to Patna on 9th June 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Army Medal for his extraordinary courage and bravery in protecting the nation. A martyr's memorial was built in 2003 in memory of Vidyanand Singh in his village, Panpur, where he is remembered every year on his Martyrdom Day.

Vidyanand Singh was born on January 12, 1966, to Sakaldeep Singh and Laxmina Devi, who came from a humble farming family. His uncle, Late Chandradeep Singh, and cousin, Ram Prasad Singh, were also part of the Indian Army.

Inspired by his uncle and his brother, Vidyanand Singh also decided to join the Indian Army. Cousin Ram Prasad Singh says, Vidyanand Singh joined the Indian Army in 1985. Before being posted in Kargil, he was posted in Nagaland. Vidyanand had also fought bravely against the Naga rebels there.

Parvati Devi, Vidyanand's widow, currently lives in Hazaribagh with her entire family. A petrol pump has been allotted in her name and operates under the name Kargil Point. An NGO by the name Shaheed Vidyanand Singh Educational and Social Foundation also works in the locality.

Both of Vidyanand's sons are running businesses in Hazaribagh. "I do not remember much about him. But from what I read in books and heard from my mother, my father was very brave. He also wished to send us to serve the country,'' said a proud son Shivshankar.