Bihar Becomes First State To Allow Voting Via Mobile Phone App

Voting for by-elections took place on 45 seats in 6 municipal bodies in Patna, East Champaran, Rohtas, Buxar, Banka and Saran districts. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: In a significant innovation in India's electoral exercise, Bihar became the first state in the country to hold voting via mobile phone, in the polling for six municipal councils in three districts held on Saturday.

Voting for by-elections took place on 45 seats in 6 municipal bodies in Patna, East Champaran, Rohtas, Buxar, Banka and Saran districts. State Election Commissioner, Dr Deepak Prasad, said that the state used e-voting for the first time in the country, the purpose of which is to increase the percentage of voting.

“Two apps have been developed for this, and it is completely safe. Once the voting is done through e-voting, it will be locked and will be opened only on the day of counting,” Prasad said. The two apps launched for e-voting are eVoting SECBHR and e-Voting SECBIHAR.

The e-voting covered senior citizens above 80 years of age, specially-abled, people suffering from terminal illnesses, pregnant women and migrant labourers. According to the State Election Commission, 51,155 voters had registered for voting, of whom 26,038 were men and 2,517 were women. Voting started from 7 am and continued till 1 pm. The counting of votes will be held on June 30.

Who Became The First e-voter?

Vibha Devi, a resident of East Champaran in Bihar, was the first female e-voter, while Munna Kumar became the first male e-voter. Both are residents of Pakri Dayal of East Champaran district. A total of 67 percent of people exercised their right to vote through e-voting as per officials.