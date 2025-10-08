ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls: ECI To Facilitate Elderly, PwD Electors To Vote Through Postal Ballot

By Dev Raj/Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it would facilitate elderly, PwD and service voters to vote using postal ballot in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The poll panel said as per Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it has notified that electors above the age of 85 years and electors with benchmark disabilities may cast their vote through postal ballot. "Such electors can avail this facility using Form 12 D and submit to the Returning Officer through their BLO within five days of issuance of notification of election. Polling teams will collect their votes at their homes," it said.

The ECI also said electors on essential services on the date of voting can apply for the postal ballot facility through the designated nodal officer of their respective department. Essential services such as fire services, health, electricity, traffic, ambulance services, aviation, long-distance government road transport corporations, et. are covered under the facility.

Media persons authorized by the Election Commission for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of absentee voters on essential services and are entitled to postal ballot facility, it said.

"Service voters will be sent their postal ballots electronically by the Returning officer through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), immediately on finalization of list of contesting candidates. Service voters are not required to bear the cost of postal services," the poll panel said.