Bihar Assembly Polls: ECI To Facilitate Elderly, PwD Electors To Vote Through Postal Ballot
The Election Commission has selected house sparrow (also known as gauraiya) and Gaur (Indian bison) as mascots to spread awareness among the voters.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
By Dev Raj/Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it would facilitate elderly, PwD and service voters to vote using postal ballot in the Bihar Assembly elections.
The poll panel said as per Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it has notified that electors above the age of 85 years and electors with benchmark disabilities may cast their vote through postal ballot. "Such electors can avail this facility using Form 12 D and submit to the Returning Officer through their BLO within five days of issuance of notification of election. Polling teams will collect their votes at their homes," it said.
The ECI also said electors on essential services on the date of voting can apply for the postal ballot facility through the designated nodal officer of their respective department. Essential services such as fire services, health, electricity, traffic, ambulance services, aviation, long-distance government road transport corporations, et. are covered under the facility.
Media persons authorized by the Election Commission for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of absentee voters on essential services and are entitled to postal ballot facility, it said.
"Service voters will be sent their postal ballots electronically by the Returning officer through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), immediately on finalization of list of contesting candidates. Service voters are not required to bear the cost of postal services," the poll panel said.
The ECI said the Returning Officer/District Election Officer have also been directed to brief the political parties/contesting candidates regarding the above provisions.
In another development, the Election Commission selected house sparrow (also known as gauraiya) and Gaur (Indian bison) as mascots to spread awareness among the voters. The two mascots were chosen after a state-level competition held last month by the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) in which altogether 667 entries were received.
All the entries were evaluated on qualitative and artistic parameters. An expert committee met on September 29 and unanimously recommended the two best ones. “Both the entries were selected for showing the inclusive, transparent and participatory spirit of the elections. Its creators would be awarded on the occasion of the National Voters’ Day on January 25 next year,” the EC said.
Incidentally, house sparrow is the state bird and Indian bison is the state animal of Bihar.
Adjudged as the first winner, the house sparrow mascot named as Chhoti Chiraiya (small bird), was created by Rahul Kumar of Nalanda district. It depicts a colourful sparrow raising an inked finger to show that it cast the vote in the polls.
The second winner, the Indian bison mascot named Matraj (king of votes), was created by Kripa Nath Jha of Madhubani district. It shows a decked-up bison holding an electronic voting machine (EVM) in one hand, and raising an inked index finger of the other hand, indicating that it has voted.
