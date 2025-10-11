ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing; Announcement By Tomorrow

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, BJP in-charge for Bihar polls Dharmendra Pradhan, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP in-charge of Bihar Vinod Tawde, state minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and state Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary during a meeting of the leaders of the NDA constituent parties regarding the Bihar Assembly elections. ( PTI )

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing among the allies after much wrangling and hiccups, sources said on Saturday. It came after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah put his foot down, asking the allies to put their act together.

The official announcement of the seat allocation could be done as early as Saturday afternoon or on Sunday. The alliance would also declare the names of the candidates for the 121 Assembly constituencies going to poll in the first phase of elections on November 6.

The deal was materialised after continuous and hectic discussions among the NDA constituents in Delhi, which continued till late on Friday evening. According to sources, Shah, pointing out that the nomination filing process for the first phase of the election has already started and will close on October 17, told the allies in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda that the time to bargain was over.

Among the smaller partners, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) has been allocated 25 seats. It previously demanded 35 to 40 seats to contest on the basis of its stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Union MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi has been given seven seats to contest, while Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has been provided six seats.