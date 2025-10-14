ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates

The BJP announces the candidates for 71 of the 101 seats it is going to contest in the Bihar polls. Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who is presently an MLC, is also going to try his luck from Tarapur, while former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav has also been fielded