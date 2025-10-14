ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates

BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary from Tarapur, minister Mangal Pandey from Siwan.

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates
Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The BJP announces the candidates for 71 of the 101 seats it is going to contest in the Bihar polls. Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who is presently an MLC, is also going to try his luck from Tarapur, while former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav has also been fielded

TAGGED:

BJP FIRST LIST FOR BIHAR POLLS
BJP LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR BIHAR
BIHAR ASSEMBLY POLLS 2025
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BJP CANDIDATES FOR BIHAR POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.