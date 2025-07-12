Bihar Polls: 'Why Form New Party?,' Tej Pratap Supports Tejashwi's CM Bid Amid Family Rift

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA from Bihar's Hasanpur, who was expelled from the party and family by his father and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in May this year for a now-deleted social media post claiming to be in a relationship with a lady named Anushka Yadav is back in his old political turf Mahua organising a massive rally.

With the state expected to go to the polling booths later this year, the estranged eldest son of Lalu Yadav is in the process of experimenting with his fortunes. In an extensive conversation with ETV Bharat, the former health minister speaks of his political future, familial relationship and other issues.

Bihar Polls: 'Why Form New Party?,' Tej Pratap Vows For Tejashwi's CM Bid Amid Family Rift (ETV Bharat)

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: What are your plans for the assembly elections expected later this year?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I had already made it clear that I will work among the people, and I have started it from yesterday. When I was the Health Minister, I had promised the people of Mahua a medical college.

I have fulfilled the promise. As far as the assembly elections are concerned, I will go wherever there is a need to organise programs in the whole of Bihar.

ETV Bharat: You are currently the MLA of Hasanpur, but do you still have a love for the Mahua assembly?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I started my political career from the Mahua assembly constituency. Mahua has been my karmabhoomi. Whatever I am today is because of the people of Mahua. Whether I became an MLA or a minister, the respected and revered people of Mahua supported me. I always have respect and love for the people of Mahua.

ETV Bharat: So, are you hinting at contesting from Mahua in the upcoming Assembly elections?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I haven't thought yet of contesting the elections. I went to meet the people in Mahua. Whether to contest in the elections or not is a political decision to be taken later. I may or may not contest from Mahua. I am having a program in Hasanpur on the 14th. I will go and meet the people there too.

ETV Bharat: Are you back in a politically active role in preparations for the 2025 assembly elections?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I have remained in active mode for all 12 months. Why is it necessary that I become active only when the elections are near? I sit among the people and talk to them. I listen to the problems of the people who come and keep working to solve those problems as much as possible. Our public court is held every day. I work among the people. I do not want anything more than this.

ETV Bharat: You were active in politics for 10 years. But have you been sidelined in the past few months?

Tej Pratap Yadav: It does not matter to me whether I am sidelined or not. I have stopped thinking about who sidelined me. I am a man who believes in karma. God has also said that you do your work and go among the people, and I am working among the people.

ETV Bharat: You have compared your companionship with Tejashwi to that of the Krishna-Arjun pair. Why is it breaking?

Tej Pratap Yadav: The pair of Krishna and Arjun did not break even in the Mahabharata era, and will not break in the future either. I do not want to go into the details regarding the episode between me and Tejashwi. Everything will become fine when the right time comes.

ETV Bharat: Is there anyone creating distance between both of you?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is doing that is not a secret. People of Bihar know everything.

ETV Bharat: Why can't you name that person?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Leave these things, I have moved ahead now. I do not want to discuss these things.

ETV Bharat: In your rally at Mahua, you distanced yourself from using the RJD flag and symbol. Why so?

Tej Pratap Yadav: My supporters have designed a flag named Team Tej Pratap Yadav. Having been expelled from the RJD for six years, I cannot use the party flag or symbol.

ETV Bharat: If not RJD, will you form a new party?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Why should I form a new party? The party is already there. I have already made it clear whether to contest the election or not; I will make it public when the time comes.

ETV Bharat: Do you still want Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister of Bihar in the 2025 assembly elections?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Of course, I want Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. My blessings are still with Tejashwi Yadav. I have never backed down from my words.

ETV Bharat: Will Tejashwi Yadav call you for his election campaign?

Tej Pratap Yadav: If you are called for the election campaign, then we will see. If someone calls you, then one has to go. There is a personal relationship with everyone. If I am called, then we will see at that time.

ETV Bharat: How much do you miss the 10 Circular Road residence?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I miss 10 Circular Road a lot. But now my residence has become 26 S Stand Road, where I am living. I have not been talking to my parents for the last few days.

My nephew has come to Patna, and there is a celebration at the 10 Circular Road residence.

ETV Bharat: Don't you feel like seeing your nephew?

Tej Pratap Yadav: If I feel like seeing my nephew, I will go and see him. No one is going to stop me. He is my blood. We will meet him whenever we feel like it and it's no big deal.