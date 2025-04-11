Race For CM: Bihar's Election Plot Thickens After Sachin Pilot's Statements On 'Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face'

Patna: The upcoming Bihar Assembly election is turning out to be increasingly intriguing, courtesy the internal rifts within the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state. While on one hand, former Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is projecting himself as the chief ministerial candidate, and his father RJD supremo Lalu Yadav asserting that no one can stop Tejashwi from becoming the CM; Congress, on the other hand, seems to be complicating the situation.

After Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, now party's national general secretary Sachin Pilot has made a statement, triggering speculations about whether the Opposition grand alliance in Bihar led by Congress and RJD would be able to come up with a single strategy before the crucial polls.

Pilot's Response On 'Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face'

"Elections have not been announced yet. Once the dates are declared, an alliance will be formed. After the alliance wins, there will be a discussion on who will be the CM face," said Pilot on Friday, after arriving in Patna to attend the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' (Stop Migration, Give Jobs) padyatra organised by the Youth Congress and Student Congress wing which concluded today.

Addressing the media, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan elaborated on the objective of the padyatra and said, "This padyatra by Congress workers, which lasted for 26 days, focused on a single issue. As the youths of Bihar are being forced to migrate in search of jobs, our main purpose was to highlight and stop this migration crisis. While migration happens in other states too, it is usually for better prospects. However, in Bihar, people are not migrating out of choice but forced to leave just to earn a livelihood."

Youths are deceived in the name of jobs and beaten with lathis in the name of employment. Such is the situation in Bihar that people are forced to migrate to other parts of the country and work as labourers. This is why youths see their future as bleak. They have talent, but that talent is being crushed," stated Pilot.

Criticising the Nitish Kumar government, Pilot said that if CM Nitish chose to support Narendra Modi, he should have at least put forth a condition and demanded 10-20 lakh jobs for Bihar's youths. "The youths here are demanding employment, but the government is indifferent towards them. Despite being in power for 20 years, the Nitish Kumar-led government has failed to address the aspirations of the youth. As a result, lakhs of them are now migrating to other states in search of job opportunities," the senior Congress leader said.

He further stated, "Today, the central government is surviving with the support of Nitish Kumar, while the youths are in despair. We thank the Youth Congress and Student Congress workers for awakening the youth. For a long time, people of Bihar voted on the basis of caste and religion, but now they have realised that once votes are secured and elections are done and dusted, promises are broken by the leaders."

As padyatra concludes, a delegation of Congress workers led by Kanhaiya Kumar is likely to submit a memorandum to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. "'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' padyatra is about the rights of those who are exploited, deprived, and suffering because of the indifferent attitude of the government. We have gathered views from different people during the padyatra and will present the memorandum to the Chief Minister, incorporating all those views."