Bihar Election Dates Announcement Likely In October First Week, CEC's Upcoming Visit To State Fuels Buzz
Amid CEC's upcoming visit to Patna and with the final voter list releasing on September 30, all eyes are now on announcement of polling dates.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST
Patna: When will Bihar go to polls? Well, with the final voter list set to be published on September 30 and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visiting Patna later this month, the buzz around polling dates has intensified. There are speculations that elections could be held in two to three phases during the festival season, much like previous multi-phase polls in the state.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Patna in the last week of September for a review meeting with Bihar Election Commission officials regarding the state's election preparedness. The meeting is likely to discuss all details, starting from administration of the voter list to other preparations required for the assembly elections.
Notably, for the first time in these polls, the Election Commission would be including the candidate's coloured photograph alongside their party symbol on the EVM.
How Many Phases?
On whether the state will hold elections in two or three phases, senior journalist and political expert Sunil Pandey said, "Looking at the data from previous elections, this time too the Election Commission could conduct polling in 3-4 phases. However, with polls likely to coincide with the festival season, it will be a challenge for the Election Commission to conduct elections smoothly during the festive season and ensure that people do not face difficulties."
As far as previous five assembly elections conducted in the last 20 years are concerned, elections in Bihar have been held in 3-6 phases. Last time, voting took place in three phases. This time, too, there is a buzz that elections may be held in 2-3 phases.
2020 Elections In 3 Phases
In 2020, Bihar assembly elections were conducted in three phases. The first phase was on October 28, the second phase on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results were declared on November 10.
2015 Elections In 5 Phases
In 2015, the Bihar assembly elections were conducted in five phases. The first phase took place on October 12, the second on October 16, the third on October 28, the fourth on November 1, and the fifth on November 5. The counting of votes was done on November 8.
2010 Polls In 6 Phases
In 2010, the Bihar assembly elections were held in six phases. The first phase was on October 21, the second on October 24, the third on October 28, the fourth on November 1, the fifth on November 9, and the sixth on November 20. Counting took place on November 24.
2005: Two Elections In One Year
In 2005, Bihar had to go to the polls twice. The February elections resulted in no party securing a majority, leading to President’s Rule. Fresh elections were held in October, after which the NDA government was formed under Nitish Kumar.
February 2005 Elections In 3 Phases
The February 2005 elections were held in three phases. The first phase was on February 3, the second on February 15, and the third on February 23. Counting was completed on March 4.
October 2005 Polls In 3 Phases
The October 2005 elections were also held in three phases. The first phase took place on October 18, the second on October 26, and the third on November 13. Results were declared on November 22.
What Experts Say
Political expert Sunil Pandey said the Election Commission's preparations indicate that the dates may be announced in the first week of October. "It seems voting will be held in 3-4 phases this time. The Election Commission has made full preparations for this. The voter list will be published on September 30, and Chief Election Commissioner is visiting Patna to review all preparations," said Pandey.
He further highlighted that after the second assembly election of 2005, polls in Bihar have always been held around October-November. "These months coincide with the festive season. Important festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja are celebrated. Police and administration face the dual challenge of maintaining law and order during festivals while simultaneously ensuring peaceful elections," he added.
