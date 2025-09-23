ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election Dates Announcement Likely In October First Week, CEC's Upcoming Visit To State Fuels Buzz

Patna: When will Bihar go to polls? Well, with the final voter list set to be published on September 30 and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visiting Patna later this month, the buzz around polling dates has intensified. There are speculations that elections could be held in two to three phases during the festival season, much like previous multi-phase polls in the state.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Patna in the last week of September for a review meeting with Bihar Election Commission officials regarding the state's election preparedness. The meeting is likely to discuss all details, starting from administration of the voter list to other preparations required for the assembly elections.

Notably, for the first time in these polls, the Election Commission would be including the candidate's coloured photograph alongside their party symbol on the EVM.

How Many Phases?

On whether the state will hold elections in two or three phases, senior journalist and political expert Sunil Pandey said, "Looking at the data from previous elections, this time too the Election Commission could conduct polling in 3-4 phases. However, with polls likely to coincide with the festival season, it will be a challenge for the Election Commission to conduct elections smoothly during the festive season and ensure that people do not face difficulties."

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey (ETV Bharat)

As far as previous five assembly elections conducted in the last 20 years are concerned, elections in Bihar have been held in 3-6 phases. Last time, voting took place in three phases. This time, too, there is a buzz that elections may be held in 2-3 phases.

2020 Elections In 3 Phases

In 2020, Bihar assembly elections were conducted in three phases. The first phase was on October 28, the second phase on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results were declared on November 10.

2015 Elections In 5 Phases

In 2015, the Bihar assembly elections were conducted in five phases. The first phase took place on October 12, the second on October 16, the third on October 28, the fourth on November 1, and the fifth on November 5. The counting of votes was done on November 8.