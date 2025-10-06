Bihar Assembly Election 2025: What It Entails In Numbers And Logistics
The EC on Monday announced the schedule for Bihar assembly polls scheduled in two phases on Nov 6 and 11 with counting on Nov 14.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Patna: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the Bihar Assembly election schedule in two phases—polling on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes on November 14.
Officials indicated that the decision to hold the polls in just two phases, something which has not been done in the past two decades, is due to the effective curbing of the Naxal menace in the state.
Let us take a look at the numbers in the Bihar legislative assembly over the years and what the EC's schedule entails in terms of logistics for conducting the polls.
The present Assembly
The tenure of the present 17th Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) is ending on November 22, and the EC has to complete the entire election process before it.
Talking about the current strength of various political outfits in the 243-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the largest one with 80 MLAs, followed by opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 77. Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) is at the third position with 45 seats, while the Congress has 19 legislators.
Among the other parties, the CPIML has 11 MLAs, Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) has four, while the CPI and CPM have two each. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has one member in the lower House. There are two independent legislators as well.
The BJP, JDU, HAMS are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while another constituent Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) has no MLA. The RJD, Congress and the Left parties are a part of the Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDIA), also known as the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state.
Assembly elections and phases over the past two decades
The first Assembly polls in Bihar after the separation of Jharkhand were held in three phases in 2005. It threw up a hung House, led to President’s rule, a full re-election in October 2005 in four phases.
The NDA got a decisive lead in October 2005 Assembly polls and chief minister Nitish Kumar became the chief minister. He has been at the helm since then, with a brief interregnum between May 2014 and February 2015, when he nominated Jitan Ram Manjhi to take his place after his party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections.
With Nitish at the helm for five years, the 2010 Bihar polls were held in six phases and threw up a decisive verdict in favour of the NDA, which then consisted of just JDU and BJP. It clinched 206 seats out of a total 243, limiting the Opposition and other parties to just 31 seats, including six independents.
The 2015 elections, with Nitish as a part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, were held in five phases. It formed the government, which fell after Nitish returned to the NDA. The 2020 poll was held in three phases. It was marked by the then LJP opening a front against the JDU, and the latter slipping to the third position in the Assembly.
Overview of poll numbers
Over 7.42 crore electors, including 3.92 crore males and 3.50 females will cast their votes at 90,712 polling stations spread across 243 Assembly constituencies, including 38 reserved for the scheduled castes (SC) and two for the scheduled tribes. There are 14,000 voters who are more than 100 years of age.
No polling station or booth will have more than 1200 electors. Each booth will be covered with a live webcast to keep a watch on polling and ensure free and fair elections.
“The EC is deploying one general observer in each of the 243 Assembly constituencies. They will be IAS officers, who will not be from Bihar. There will be one observer to oversee law and order in every district, and one expenditure observer for every few Assembly seats,” chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said.
Terming the state Assembly poll as the ‘mother of all elections’, Gyanesh added that only 10 or 11 countries in the world have more electors than Bihar.
“Around 8.5 lakh people, including 4.5 lakh polling officials and 2.5 lakh police officials, and others would work to ensure free and fair Assembly polls in Bihar,” the CEC added.
The number of phases and logistical considerations
Bihar is a vast state spread across 92,258 square kilometres with a population of around 13.07 crore. Several things are taken into consideration while deciding the phases for elections – which need the mobilisation of massive resources for safe and secure voting.
The foremost among them is the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in numbers that would suffice for all the polling stations. Additionally, armed police forces from other states are also requisitioned as per the need.
“The CAPF will be deployed adequately and in advance to instill confidence among the voters. The state police officers will be trained for the first time to ensure better coordination between the central forces, police and the district administration,” Gyanesh said.
However, the polls could also prove to be a logistics nightmare for the EC. Senior officials said that the main issue would be the availability and deployment of the CAPF.
“Considering that a company of CAPF could consist of up to 15 sections, and one section needs to be deployed on every polling station, Bihar would need around 6000 companies to cover all the polling stations at one go. Since, the election is being held in two phases 3000 companies (involving a total of around 4.5 lakh personnel) could double up to cover all the polling stations. Still, this is a huge number,” an official connected with the polling process said.
The official said the EC will have to rope in the armed police force from Bihar and other states to cover all the polling stations. He added that the decision to hold polling in just two-phases is due to rendering the Maoist threat ineffective.
Transportation, accommodation and food for the huge number of security and police personnel could also be a tough task on the hands of the EC. Similarly, the webcasting will be a huge logistical operation as more than 45,000 cameras would be needed at one go to cover the polling stations in each phase.
