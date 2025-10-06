ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: What It Entails In Numbers And Logistics

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the Bihar Assembly election schedule in two phases—polling on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes on November 14.

Officials indicated that the decision to hold the polls in just two phases, something which has not been done in the past two decades, is due to the effective curbing of the Naxal menace in the state.

Let us take a look at the numbers in the Bihar legislative assembly over the years and what the EC's schedule entails in terms of logistics for conducting the polls.

The present Assembly

The tenure of the present 17th Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) is ending on November 22, and the EC has to complete the entire election process before it.

Talking about the current strength of various political outfits in the 243-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the largest one with 80 MLAs, followed by opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 77. Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) is at the third position with 45 seats, while the Congress has 19 legislators.

Among the other parties, the CPIML has 11 MLAs, Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) has four, while the CPI and CPM have two each. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has one member in the lower House. There are two independent legislators as well.

The BJP, JDU, HAMS are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while another constituent Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) has no MLA. The RJD, Congress and the Left parties are a part of the Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDIA), also known as the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state.

Assembly elections and phases over the past two decades

The first Assembly polls in Bihar after the separation of Jharkhand were held in three phases in 2005. It threw up a hung House, led to President’s rule, a full re-election in October 2005 in four phases.

The NDA got a decisive lead in October 2005 Assembly polls and chief minister Nitish Kumar became the chief minister. He has been at the helm since then, with a brief interregnum between May 2014 and February 2015, when he nominated Jitan Ram Manjhi to take his place after his party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections.

With Nitish at the helm for five years, the 2010 Bihar polls were held in six phases and threw up a decisive verdict in favour of the NDA, which then consisted of just JDU and BJP. It clinched 206 seats out of a total 243, limiting the Opposition and other parties to just 31 seats, including six independents.

The 2015 elections, with Nitish as a part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, were held in five phases. It formed the government, which fell after Nitish returned to the NDA. The 2020 poll was held in three phases. It was marked by the then LJP opening a front against the JDU, and the latter slipping to the third position in the Assembly.

Overview of poll numbers