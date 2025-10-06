Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Voting On Nov 6 & 11, Results On Nov 14
The term of the 243-member Bihar state assembly ends on November 22. In 2020, the polls were held across the state in three phases.
October 6, 2025
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly elections on Monday. The voting will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11 with the counting on November 14.
The entire poll process will be completed by November 16.
The announcement was made at a press conference, addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
Key dates in the Bihar election schedule:
- Issue of Gazette Notification: October 10 and 13 (for first and second phases)
- Last Date for Nominations: October 17 and 20
- Scrutiny of Nominations: October 18 and 21
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: October 20 and 23
- Voting: November 6 and 11
- Results: November 14
- Completion of Election Process: November 16
The ECI has also announced bye-election in eight constituencies across seven States/Union Territories.
With announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect.
The announcement came a day after ECI reviewed poll preparedness in Bihar. Kumar said, "We met representatives of political parties, police and administration during our visit. The polls in Bihar will be peaceful and transparent".
"We have given strict instructions to the concerned officials and enforcement agencies for zero tolerance to violence and to respond to fake news in a timely manner," he added.
The total number of voters in Bihar is 7.43 crore of which, 14.01 lakh are first-time voters," he said.
The polls will determine the composition of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, is facing a tough challenge from the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress and other allies.
The 2025 Bihar elections are being held amid the controversy over the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Opposition accused ECI of voter list manipulation while Kumar said that the revised list is legally valid and aimed to improve transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.
ECI has introduced a host of initiatives to enhance electoral process including 100 percent webcasting at polling stations, coloured photographs on EVMs, allowing voters to carry mobile phones up to the outer area of polling stations and others.
ECI's instructions to SPs, DMs, enforcement agencies:
1) Absolutely Zero Tolerance to any violence
2) No scope for any kind of intimidation/threat to voters and candidates
3) Adequate CAPF deployment in the state in advance for confidence building measures
4) All officers to act in absolutely impartial way & easily accessible to all stakeholders
5) Ensure all grievances/complaints of parties are responded to appropriately
6) Respond to fake news in a timely manner. Social Media teams at district level to counter misinformation
7) Strict vigil across different check points against any illegal movement of drugs, liquor
