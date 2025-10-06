ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Voting On Nov 6 & 11, Results On Nov 14

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly elections on Monday. The voting will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11 with the counting on November 14.

The entire poll process will be completed by November 16.

The announcement was made at a press conference, addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Key dates in the Bihar election schedule:

Issue of Gazette Notification: October 10 and 13 (for first and second phases)

Last Date for Nominations: October 17 and 20

Scrutiny of Nominations: October 18 and 21

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: October 20 and 23

Voting: November 6 and 11

Results: November 14

Completion of Election Process: November 16

The ECI has also announced bye-election in eight constituencies across seven States/Union Territories.

With announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

The announcement came a day after ECI reviewed poll preparedness in Bihar. Kumar said, "We met representatives of political parties, police and administration during our visit. The polls in Bihar will be peaceful and transparent".

"We have given strict instructions to the concerned officials and enforcement agencies for zero tolerance to violence and to respond to fake news in a timely manner," he added.