Bihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates Including Nine Women

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary at a public meeting in Bihar ( IANS )

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, announced its candidates for 71 of the 101 seats it is going to contest in the Bihar Assembly elections. The rest of the contestants will be announced later on. The names were finalised at the BJP central election committee meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda in Delhi on October 12, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah were also present. The party has kept the caste and community equations in mind while fielding candidates, and a majority of them hail from the castes considered influential in their particular constituencies. They also project a judicious mix of people representing all sections of society. However, there is no Muslim candidate among the 71 contestants. One of the prominent names among the contestants is Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is going to contest from the Tarapur constituency in Munger district. He is currently a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and has been facing a challenge from the Opposition to contest the Assembly polls to show his mettle and influence among the public.