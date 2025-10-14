Bihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates Including Nine Women
By Dev Raj
Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, announced its candidates for 71 of the 101 seats it is going to contest in the Bihar Assembly elections. The rest of the contestants will be announced later on. The names were finalised at the BJP central election committee meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda in Delhi on October 12, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah were also present.
The party has kept the caste and community equations in mind while fielding candidates, and a majority of them hail from the castes considered influential in their particular constituencies. They also project a judicious mix of people representing all sections of society.
However, there is no Muslim candidate among the 71 contestants. One of the prominent names among the contestants is Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is going to contest from the Tarapur constituency in Munger district. He is currently a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and has been facing a challenge from the Opposition to contest the Assembly polls to show his mettle and influence among the public.
Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who lost the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti, has been fielded from the Danapur seat. It is a segment of the Patliputra parliamentary constituency. Similarly, state health minister Mangal Pandey, presently an MLC, will contest from the Siwan Assembly seat.
Apart from Samrat and Mangal, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and ministers Prem Kumar, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Ram Narayan Mandal and Nitin Nabin also figure in the list. BJP loudmouth and Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, known for his controversial statements, has been repeated as a candidate. The saffron party has fielded nine women, or around 13 per cent of the 71 candidates.
They are Commonwealth Gold Medalist Shreyashi Singh (Jamui), former deputy chief minister Renu Devi (Bettiah), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj), Sweeti Singh (Kishanganj), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Kavita Devi (Kodha – reserved for scheduled castes), Rama Nishad (Aurai), and Aruna Devi (Warsaliganj).
Katoria (reserved for scheduled tribes) MLA Nikki Hembrom has not been given a ticket for the upcoming polls. She has been replaced by one Puran Lal Tudu. Among the old guard, Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been deprived of a ticket from the Patna Sahib seat this time. He has continuously been an MLA since 1995. He has been replaced by Ratnesh Kushwaha, despite lobbying for a ticket for his son.
Staring into the sunset of his career, Nand Kishore said, “I accept my party’s decision. It has given me everything, and I have no complaints. The new generation is welcome and I congratulate them. The people of the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency made me victorious seven consecutive times, and I will never forget their love and affection. I am grateful to everyone.” However, another among the older leaders, Vinod Narayan Jha, has been fielded from the Benipatti seat in Madhubani district.
