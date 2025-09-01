ETV Bharat / bharat

'Biggest-Ever' Naxal Surrender In Jharkhand: JJMP Commander, 8 Members Lay Down Arms

A joint press conference of security official in Latehar over the surrender of nine LLMP members including its commander. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST

Latehar: At least nine members of the banned Naxal group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), including top commander Ravindra Yadav, laid down their arms before police in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on Monday.

According to officials, this is the biggest Naxal surrender in Jharkhand’s history, as nine members from a single outfit had never laid down arms, along with a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“The group deposited 12 weapons, including five AK-47 rifles, seven other rifles, about 1,800 bullets and other items. Five of the surrendered Naxals carried cash rewards, including Yadav, who had a bounty of 5 lakh rupees,” CRPF Inspector General (IG) Saket Kumar said, addressing a press conference.

“It is a big success for Jharkhand, and the state will soon be Naxal-free. Whatever Naxalites are left in Jharkhand now, they should also surrender immediately by taking advantage of the surrender policy of the government. The police are ready to provide all possible assistance to the surrendering Naxalites,” Kumar added.

Operation IG Michael Raj echoed similar views, saying the change of mind of JJMP members means a big achievement, especially with weapons in large quantities. “To date, Naxalites from the same group have not surrendered together in such large numbers and with so many weapons. Therefore, the Naxalites who are currently active in the area should either surrender, or else they will be killed by the police.”

Palamu DIG Naushad Alam said surrender would give Naxals a chance to join the mainstream and live with their families happily. “Now the Naxalites will also be able to hear the laughter of their children. Others should also follow their footsteps and leave the path of terror for the well-being of their families,” he said and credited the joint efforts for the success.

