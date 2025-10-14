ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Success In Anti-Naxal Ops: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, security forces successfully thwarted a major Naxal attack following recovery of a huge cache of explosive materials in the Karregutta (KGH) foothills area here in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The operation launched by a joint team of Cobra 206, CRPF 229, 153 and 196 battalions from Tadpala Base Camp along with Bijapur Police, saw recovery of 51 live Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), 100 bundles of HT aluminum wire, 50 steel pipes (for BGL construction), large quantities of electrical wires, 20 iron sheets and 40 iron plates.

Officials said all these materials were collected by the Maoists to prepare a major attack on the security forces.

During the search, security forces also found five pressure IEDs (improvised explosive devices) that the Maoists had planted to target the soldiers. With the help of the BDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) team, all these IEDs were safely defused and destroyed on the spot. Monday's operation is being considered as a major achievement for the security forces.