Big Success In Anti-Naxal Ops: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Around 51 live BGLs, 100 bundles of HT aluminum wire, 50 steel pipes, electrical wires, 20 iron sheets and 40 iron plates have been recovered.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, security forces successfully thwarted a major Naxal attack following recovery of a huge cache of explosive materials in the Karregutta (KGH) foothills area here in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
The operation launched by a joint team of Cobra 206, CRPF 229, 153 and 196 battalions from Tadpala Base Camp along with Bijapur Police, saw recovery of 51 live Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), 100 bundles of HT aluminum wire, 50 steel pipes (for BGL construction), large quantities of electrical wires, 20 iron sheets and 40 iron plates.
Officials said all these materials were collected by the Maoists to prepare a major attack on the security forces.
🟦प्रेस विज्ञप्ति— Bijapur Police (@BijapurPolice) October 14, 2025
🟨ग्राम ताड़पाला, थाना उसूर, जिला बीजापुर (छत्तीसगढ़)
🟩दिनांक: 14/10/2025
🔳सुरक्षा बलों की बड़ी कार्यवाही – भारी मात्रा में माओवादियों के द्वारा छुपा कर रखे गये विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद।
🔳दिनांक 13 अक्टूबर 2025 को ताड़पाला बेस कैम्प से कोबरा 206, केरिपु 229,… pic.twitter.com/NVsWYbf9A8
During the search, security forces also found five pressure IEDs (improvised explosive devices) that the Maoists had planted to target the soldiers. With the help of the BDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) team, all these IEDs were safely defused and destroyed on the spot. Monday's operation is being considered as a major achievement for the security forces.
"During the operation, at around 3 PM, security forces detected suspicious activity within the forest. After combing was intensified, explosives and equipment for manufacturing explosive grenade launchers were recovered," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav.
"This operation is the result of continuous combing operation by security forces. The forces not only foiled a major Maoist plot but also dealt a serious blow to their explosives manufacturing network. This joint security force operation has strengthened the atmosphere of peace and trust in the region," he said.
The SP added that intensive search operations will continue beyond the Tadpala base camp and in the surrounding areas to root out any possible Naxal activity.
Earlier today, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, the Politburo member and senior leader of CPI Maoist, surrendered along with 60 cadres in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The surrender of the Maoist cadres was a result of sustained operations by police under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country, reported ANI quoting official sources.
