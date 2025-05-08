ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Success In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: 22 Maoists Gunned Down, IEDs And Weapons Recovered

Bijapur: At least 22 Maoists have been gunned down in an encounter with the security forces on Wednesday in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, bordering Telangana, officials said.

Operation Sankalp, launched in the hills of Karregutta on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border on April 21, has seen intensification with each passing day. On the 16th day of the anti-Naxal operation, a total of 22 Naxalites have been eliminated by the security forces.

So far, around 35 fierce encounters have been reported with a total of 26 Naxalites killed in this operation. While three female Naxalites were killed on April 24, body of another female Naxalite was found on May 5. The killing of 22 more Naxalites has been confirmed by Bastar and Bijapur police.

Operation Sankalp seeing success in Karregutta

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said, "Ever since this operation started on April 21, encounters are going on continuously here. As of now, at least 35 encounters have taken place between security forces and Naxalites in the densely forested Karregutta and surrounding hills. In this encounter, the bodies of 26 Naxalites and nearly 40 weapons were recovered."

During the operation, more than 400 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), about two tonnes of explosive materials and more than six tonnes of ration material, medicines, daily use items and other Maoist items have been seized, reports added.

After Wednesday morning encounter in Karregutta area, bodies of 22 Naxalites have been recovered. "With the latest encounter, the total number of Naxalites killed under Operation Sankalp since April 21 has gone up to 26," said the Bastar IG.

The IG further claimed, "Operation Sankalp is one of the biggest anti-insurgency operations launched in the Bastar region, in which more than 10,000 security personnel are involved." This Naxal operation is underway in the hills of Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem on Bijapur-Telangana border.