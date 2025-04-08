'Must Not Chokehold State...': SC Invokes Powers Under Article 142 To Declare 10 Bills Withheld By TN Governor Approved

New Delhi: In a big win for the MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its powers under Article 142 to declare all 10 bills approved effectively as Act when they were sent to the Governor.

The apex court said the decision of Governor RN Ravi to withhold assent to 10 key bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary", and that in view of the delay by the Governor, it (the court) was left with no choice but to use its power under Article 142 to state that all 10 bills have come into effect as Act when sent to the Governor. Article 142 in the Constitution of India deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing Tamil Nadu government. (PTI)

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor cannot reserve bills for the President after withholding assent. On February 10, after hearing the arguments for the entire day, the apex court had reserved the judgment on Tamil Nadu government's pleas over the delay in the Governor’s assent to bills, including the constitution of search-and-selection committees for the appointment of VCs in universities.

On Tuesday, Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, citing Article 200, said the Governor is not allowed to sit on the bills and exercise a pocket veto over them. “There is no scope for the governor to declare a simpliciter withholding of assent. Meaning absolute veto is impermissible under Article 200”, said Justice Pardiwala.

As per Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor is expected to take one of the three courses of action on bills - grant assent to bills, withhold assent to bills or reserve the bills for the President. The bench held that the Bill can be reserved for the President only at the first instance.

Justice Pardiwala said as a general rule, it is not open for the Governor to reserve a Bill for the President after the bills have been re-presented by the Government after being passed again by the Assembly. He added that the only exception is when the bill presented in the second round is different from the first version.

“Despite there is no prescribed time limit, the Article 200 cannot be read in a manner to allow the governor to take no action on the bills, which are presented to him for assent…”, said Justice Pardiwala, and termed it essentially a roadblock in the law-making machinery.

The apex court said the reservation of bills by the Governor for consideration by the President, after it was re-considered by the state legislative assembly, is illegal and erroneous in law, and thus liable to be set aside, and as a result any subsequent action taken by the President also does not survive.

“The bills having been pending with the Governor for a long period of time and the governor having acted not bonafide in reserving the bills for consideration of the President immediately after pronouncement of decision of this court in Punjab governor’s case, are deemed to have assented to by the governor on the day presented to him after re-consideration (by the legislative assembly)”, said Justice Pardiwala.

Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, speaking to media after the verdict said, "The most important part of today's judgement is that this court not only set aside the action of the Governor, in reserving the Bills and sending to the President, after the Bills had been passed second time by the legislature of TN, it has not only been set aside, but this court has exercised its powers under Article 142 and directed that all the ten Bills will be deemed to have obtained the assent of the Governor, so they don't need to go back to the Governor, they have become the Acts of TN."

'Governor must be a catalyst and not an inhibitor'

The apex court made it clear that it is not undermining the office of the governor and emphasized that the Governor must be a friend, philosopher, and guide and not driven by political considerations but the constitutional oath. The apex court said the Governor must be a catalyst and not an inhibitor.

“We are in no way undermining the office of the government. All we say is that the governor must act with due deference to the settled conventions of parliamentary democracy, respecting the will of the people being expressed through the legislature as well as the elected government responsible to the people. He must perform his role of a friend, philosopher and kind with dispassion guided not by considerations of political experience but by the sanctity of the constitutional oath he undertakes,” said the bench.

It added that in times of conflict, the Governor must be the "harbinger of consensus and resolve issues, lubricating the functioning of the state machinery by his sagacity, wisdom and not run it into a standstill".

The bench said the Governor must be the "catalyst and not an inhibitor and all his actions must be held keeping in mind the dignity of the high constitutional office that he occupies".

“The Governor, before he assumes office, undertakes an oath to discharge his functions to the best of his ability in order to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the rule of law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of the state. Therefore, it is imperative that all his actions be guided in true alliance to his oath and that he faithfully executes his functions that he is entrusted with by and under the Constitution”, said the bench.

The apex court stressed that the Governor must be conscious to not create roadblocks or chokehold the state legislature in order to thwart and break the will of the people for political edge.

The bench said the members of the state legislature, having been elected by the people of the state as an outcome of the democratic expression, are better attuned to ensure the well-being of the people of the state. “Hence, any action contrary to the express choice of the people, in other words, the state legislature, would be a renege of the constitutional oath. Before we part with the matter, we find it apposite to observe that constitutional authorities occupying high office must be guided by the values of the Constitution,” it said.