‘Big Security Loopholes’ Found At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Official Residence

New Delhi: Days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public grievance hearing, authorities found some “loopholes” in the security at her official residence on Raj Niwas Marg.

According to sources, the audit following the attack flagged several “flaws” in the complex housing the CM’s residence and camp office, where the accused, identified as Rajesh Khimji of Rajkot, Gujarat, attempted to pull her hand, resulting in some jostling during ‘Jan Sunvai’ on Wednesday.

“The audit report allegedly raised the possibility of a ‘major threat’ due to the loopholes. It will likely be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for future action and corrective measures,” they said.

The Central government accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to CM Gupta following the attack. The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police.

Sources told ETV Bharat that 20-22 CRPF personnel will provide Z-category security to Gupta. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

Outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s official residence (ETV Bharat)

Two months ago, CM Gupta was allotted two bungalows at 1/8 and 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg. She uses one as her residence, while the other serves as a camp office. Officials said the complex houses two more bungalows, which were allotted to Social Welfare Minister Ravi Indraraj Singh and Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht.

Citing the audit report, sources claimed that the common entry and exit for all four bungalows was the major security flaw. “Another lapse highlighted in the report is that staff and visitors to all the bungalows use the same route. So, it is difficult to keep a close watch on everyone,” they said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Dr Anil Goyal, corroborated the findings by the audit, saying that sharing a single entry and exit gate poses a “big threat” to the chief minister.

Goyal, the legislator for the Krishna Nagar constituency, also pointed to structural issues, saying that the boundary wall of the complex is very low. “Anyone can easily jump inside. There are private apartments on all three sides of the complex, making it difficult for security staff to maintain constant surveillance,” he said.

“The CCTV cameras in and around the CM’s residence are of old technology and in need of upgrades,” the MLA added.

Unlike most states, Delhi does not have a permanent residence for the Chief Minister. To recall, former CM Sheila Dikshit lived in Tilak Lane during her 15-year tenure, while AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stayed at Civil Lines Flag Staff Road before his bungalow was sealed following an alleged renovation scam probe.

Officials said Gupta’s bungalow is a Type-7, slightly smaller than the Type-8 houses usually allotted to Chief Ministers in other states. She was allotted the Raj Niwas Marg bungalows after the BJP declared during the assembly elections that their CM would not occupy the house previously used by Kejriwal, as the party had dubbed his residence “Sheesh Mahal” following a major controversy involving an alleged scam in its renovation.

After becoming the CM, Gupta had requested a bungalow in the New Delhi area, but the Public Works Department did not have one available there. The Raj Niwas Marg bungalows were previously allotted to AAP ministers, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain and Rajkumar Anand, and were reassigned after the BJP came to power.