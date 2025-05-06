Big Mock Drills On May 7: We Are On Brink Of Another World War, Says Indo-China War Witness

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: With tensions escalating between India and Pakistan following the killing of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Home Ministry has ordered massive mock drills across states on Wednesday (May 7). Amid apprehensions among people over the possible outcome of these mock drills, 82-year-old Aishwarya Kakati from Assam's Tejpur, who happens to be an eyewitness to the 1962 Indo-China war, recalled the fear and the chaos that prevailed during those days while reflecting on the upcoming drills.

Notably, India will witness such mock drills after 54 years since the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. But Kakati stated that there is a stark difference between the war back then and the current scenario that prevails in the country. "While the 1971 war did not have much impact in Assam, in the present-day nuclear age, with Pakistan repeatedly issuing nuclear threats, situation becomes different. Even though Pakistan may appear militarily weaker, the nuclear threats cannot be underestimated. We have to be alert of our three neighbours - Pakistan, China and Bangladesh," Kakati warned, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

He said the mock drill was conducted among the people through Civil Defense in 1962, but it could not be carried out because China had crossed Bomdila in present-day Arunachal Pradesh and issued an immediate evacuation order. It was a horrible time. All the businessmen fled their establishments; the prisoners of the jail and the Tezpur Mental Jail (presently LGBRIMH) were all released. For the safety of the people, the 'D'-shaped trans security pits or bunkers were built based on the Assamese alphabet. In Tezpur, government officials sounded sirens to protect themselves from possible attacks and taught the public what to do during blackout times. Blackouts were implemented because the leakage of warning lights from possible fighter jets had to be prevented from entering houses.

He narrated how mock drills were planned during the 1962 war through Civil Defence initiatives. "Mock drills were conducted among the people through Civil Defence in 1962, however, they could not be completed because China had crossed Bomdila in present-day Arunachal Pradesh and issued an immediate evacuation order. It was horrific. All the businessmen fled their establishments; all prisoners of the jail and the Tezpur Mental Jail (presently LGBRIMH) were released. For the safety of the people, the 'D'-shaped trans security pits or bunkers were built based on the Assamese alphabet. In Tezpur, government officials sounded sirens to protect themselves from possible attacks and discussed with public what they should do during blackout times. Blackouts were implemented because the leakage of warning lights from possible fighter jets had to be prevented from entering houses," Kakati said.

"In 1962, we formed a group called the Youth Emergency Organisation in Tezpur to support local residents. Bijit Shaikia, Bibhut Kalita, Prem Deka, Pranab Sinha, and I worked together to protect government property during that time," Kakati shared.

"Even during the 1965 Chinese aggression, there was heightened awareness, but the 1971 war did not have much impact in the region. But the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan made people across the country more aware of wartime preparedness. India should exercise caution from three countries at present," he said, pointing towards China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Criticising China's changing stance, Kakati said, "China's President Xi Jinping came to India and allied with the Prime Minister. Despite China's hostile attitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attempted to make peace with Pakistan by visiting the country, but today, the situation has shifted dramatically. China has threatened to occupy the Northeast after provocation by Bangladesh. At a time when the whole world condemned the Pahalgam tragedy, China stood with Pakistan. One thing I assume from this is that we are heading towards another world war."

May 7 Mock Drill

The mock drill will be held in 14 districts of Assam on Wednesday, along with rest of the country. In Assam, site raid exercises will be conducted in Tezpur. According to Sonitpur District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, the mock drill will be held at around 4 PM. at designated locations. In Meghalaya, air raid precaution measures will start at 4 PM, followed by a power cut at 6 PM. In Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, which is another sensitive region, drills will begin as early as 8 AM.

It is worth mentioning that Sonitpur district shares border with China and is a major hub for military and paramilitary exercises. Tezpur is home to various paramilitary bases, including the Army Gajraj Corps, SSB Frontier Headquarters, Air Force Base, and ITBP Headquarters.

Also Read

Here's All You Need To Know About Tomorrow's Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill