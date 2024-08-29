Big Jolt To Jagan Mohan Reddy Led YSRCP As Two Party Rajya Sabha MPs Resign; Likely To Join TDP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): In a major blow to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, two of the party's Rajya Sabha members have resigned from the membership of the house.

Sources said that Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Beda Mastan Rao, who represent the YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha have tendered their resignation from the Rajya Sabha membership which has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

It is learnt that Venkataramana Rao and Beda Mastan Rao along with four more YSRCP MPs are likely to quit the Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP. While four of the defectors are likely to join Chandrababu Naidu led TDP, four others will join the BJP as per sources.

Mastan Rao, whose term was to end in June 2028, had switched from the TDP to the YSRCP. He is likely to go back to the TDP. Mopidevi, whose term was till June 2026, may also join the TDP, the sources said.

Besides Venkataramana Rao and Mastan Rao, six more YSRCP MPs are likely to resign from the YSRCP as per reports. Out of these eight who are preparing to resign, four are looking towards the TDP and the rest four will join the BJP.

There are a total of 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha for Andhra Pradesh. After the YSRCP came to power in the state in 2019, YSRCP leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha in all 11 seats in the three-phase elections. In terms of numerical strength, it became the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha.

It is learnt that Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Beda Mastan Rao recently met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief M Chandrababu Naidu and expressed their willingness to join the party. The entry of the MPs into the TDP is seen as a big blow to Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP and a boost to the TDP which will now make a re-entry into the Rajya Sabha where it had no representation.