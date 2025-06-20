ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Held In Gurugram; Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

The Gurugram Police have seized drugs worth Rs one crore.

Eight Held In Gurugram; Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested eight people after seizing drugs worth Rs one crore. Police said that they apprehended one of the accused, Bimal, a resident of Pokhra, Nepal, on June 16 from Sector 39.

"During interrogation, the accused said that he brought drugs from New Delhi. We then raided a place in the national capital and apprehended seven people, of whom six are from Nigeria. We have recovered 1.60 kg of Sulfa, 904 grams of cocaine, 2.04 kg of raw cocaine, three electronic items, 42 cell phones, 8 packing packets, six bandal cell tapes, Nigerian passports and Rs 7,500 in cash," police said.

Criminal record of the accused

While scrutinising the criminal record of the accused, it was found that the accused, Ugochukmavi John alias Davi,d has a case registered in Delhi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for selling illegal drugs, while another accused Henry Onuchukwu has a case registered in Himachal Pradesh under the same Act.

Police made this appeal to the people

Police said that strict action will be taken against the accused, and a probe is underway. The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

A senior police official said, "We have worked hard to expose this big network of drug trafficking, and such action will continue in future. We appealed to the people to cooperate with the police action against drug trafficking and inform the police about any suspicious activity."

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested eight people after seizing drugs worth Rs one crore. Police said that they apprehended one of the accused, Bimal, a resident of Pokhra, Nepal, on June 16 from Sector 39.

"During interrogation, the accused said that he brought drugs from New Delhi. We then raided a place in the national capital and apprehended seven people, of whom six are from Nigeria. We have recovered 1.60 kg of Sulfa, 904 grams of cocaine, 2.04 kg of raw cocaine, three electronic items, 42 cell phones, 8 packing packets, six bandal cell tapes, Nigerian passports and Rs 7,500 in cash," police said.

Criminal record of the accused

While scrutinising the criminal record of the accused, it was found that the accused, Ugochukmavi John alias Davi,d has a case registered in Delhi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for selling illegal drugs, while another accused Henry Onuchukwu has a case registered in Himachal Pradesh under the same Act.

Police made this appeal to the people

Police said that strict action will be taken against the accused, and a probe is underway. The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

A senior police official said, "We have worked hard to expose this big network of drug trafficking, and such action will continue in future. We appealed to the people to cooperate with the police action against drug trafficking and inform the police about any suspicious activity."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COCAINENIGERIACELL PHONESNEW DELHIDRUGS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.