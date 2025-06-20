Eight Held In Gurugram; Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested eight people after seizing drugs worth Rs one crore. Police said that they apprehended one of the accused, Bimal, a resident of Pokhra, Nepal, on June 16 from Sector 39.

"During interrogation, the accused said that he brought drugs from New Delhi. We then raided a place in the national capital and apprehended seven people, of whom six are from Nigeria. We have recovered 1.60 kg of Sulfa, 904 grams of cocaine, 2.04 kg of raw cocaine, three electronic items, 42 cell phones, 8 packing packets, six bandal cell tapes, Nigerian passports and Rs 7,500 in cash," police said.

Criminal record of the accused

While scrutinising the criminal record of the accused, it was found that the accused, Ugochukmavi John alias Davi,d has a case registered in Delhi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for selling illegal drugs, while another accused Henry Onuchukwu has a case registered in Himachal Pradesh under the same Act.

Police made this appeal to the people

Police said that strict action will be taken against the accused, and a probe is underway. The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

A senior police official said, "We have worked hard to expose this big network of drug trafficking, and such action will continue in future. We appealed to the people to cooperate with the police action against drug trafficking and inform the police about any suspicious activity."