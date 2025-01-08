Bidhuri's Priyanka Cheeks Remark: Gandhi Calls It 'Ridiculous', Says Delhi Election Has More Important Issues

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday termed former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial reference to her cheeks as "ridiculous". The Wayanad MP said important issues should be discussed during the Delhi assembly polls instead of such "irrelevant matters".
"He did not speak about his own cheeks," Priyanka told reporters. Her apparent retort came as a jibe at the BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat as she was leaving a parliamentary panel meeting.
It is a "ridiculous remark", PTI quoted her as saying. She added that "all this is irrelevant".
"Elections are taking place in Delhi. Important issues should be discussed," she said.
Bidhuri had said he will make roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected as an MLA. He is pitted against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
He, later, expressed regret over his remarks, which had triggered a row.
On Wednesday, the grand old party promised a "Jeevan Raksha Yojana" aimed at providing free health care up to Rs 25 lakh if voted to power in Delhi.
Earlier on Monday, the party announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in the national capital.
Voting for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 5 and counting will take place three days later. on February 8. (With Agency inputs)