ETV Bharat / bharat

Bidar ATM Robbers Likely In Bihar As Telangana Police Trace Their Escape Route

The investigators have revealed their escape route, saying that the duo entered Bihar via Madhya Pradesh after shooting a travel agent in Afzalgunj in Telangana.

Bidar ATM Robbers Likely In Bihar As Telangana Police Trace Their Escape Route After Afzalgunj Shootout
The van wherein the robbers gang opened fire in Afzalgunj, on January 17 (Thursday) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Six days after opening fire at a private travel manager in Afzalgunj here, the two suspects in the ATM heist in Bidar, Karnataka, are suspected to have crossed the Telangana border.

The accused, identified as Amit and Manish, had been absconding following the high-profile SBI ATM robbery and a shooting incident. The investigators have revealed their escape route, and they believe that the duo is in Bihar, as they have entered the state via Madhya Pradesh.

The case is being probed by Telangana and Karnataka police as they are tracking the whereabouts of the accused. Police have also raided multiple locations in different states in search of the duo.

Per the investigation, the suspects initially travelled from Tirumalagiri to Shamirpet in Telangana in an autorickshaw, and then from Shamirpet, they allegedly took a shared rickshaw to reach Gajwel.

“From Gajwel to Adilabad the accused travelled in a lorry. After Adilabad, they took a route through Madhya Pradesh to reach Bihar,” officials revealed.

On Thursday, the robbers struck in Bidar, firing six rounds that killed a security guard and left another injured before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash intended for loading at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at ShChowkChowk, on Thursday.

The accused also shot at a private travel manager, namely Jehangir, who insisted they disembark the transit van at Afzalgunj here. Later, police suspected the involvement of a gang from Bihar in the incident and said they operate in multiple states.

Read More

  1. Afzalgunj Shootout: Bidar SBI ATM Robbery Gang Flee After Firing At Pvt Bus Staff; Hyderabad Police Suspect Role Of Bihari Gang
  2. Bidar SBI ATM Heist Case: Hyderabad Police Identifies Gang Member As Bihar Resident Manish

Hyderabad: Six days after opening fire at a private travel manager in Afzalgunj here, the two suspects in the ATM heist in Bidar, Karnataka, are suspected to have crossed the Telangana border.

The accused, identified as Amit and Manish, had been absconding following the high-profile SBI ATM robbery and a shooting incident. The investigators have revealed their escape route, and they believe that the duo is in Bihar, as they have entered the state via Madhya Pradesh.

The case is being probed by Telangana and Karnataka police as they are tracking the whereabouts of the accused. Police have also raided multiple locations in different states in search of the duo.

Per the investigation, the suspects initially travelled from Tirumalagiri to Shamirpet in Telangana in an autorickshaw, and then from Shamirpet, they allegedly took a shared rickshaw to reach Gajwel.

“From Gajwel to Adilabad the accused travelled in a lorry. After Adilabad, they took a route through Madhya Pradesh to reach Bihar,” officials revealed.

On Thursday, the robbers struck in Bidar, firing six rounds that killed a security guard and left another injured before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash intended for loading at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at ShChowkChowk, on Thursday.

The accused also shot at a private travel manager, namely Jehangir, who insisted they disembark the transit van at Afzalgunj here. Later, police suspected the involvement of a gang from Bihar in the incident and said they operate in multiple states.

Read More

  1. Afzalgunj Shootout: Bidar SBI ATM Robbery Gang Flee After Firing At Pvt Bus Staff; Hyderabad Police Suspect Role Of Bihari Gang
  2. Bidar SBI ATM Heist Case: Hyderabad Police Identifies Gang Member As Bihar Resident Manish

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIDAR ATM ROBBERYAFZALGUNJ SHOOTOUTBIDAR ROBBERY AFZALGUNJ SHOOTOUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.