Bidar ATM Robbers Likely In Bihar As Telangana Police Trace Their Escape Route

Hyderabad: Six days after opening fire at a private travel manager in Afzalgunj here, the two suspects in the ATM heist in Bidar, Karnataka, are suspected to have crossed the Telangana border.

The accused, identified as Amit and Manish, had been absconding following the high-profile SBI ATM robbery and a shooting incident. The investigators have revealed their escape route, and they believe that the duo is in Bihar, as they have entered the state via Madhya Pradesh.

The case is being probed by Telangana and Karnataka police as they are tracking the whereabouts of the accused. Police have also raided multiple locations in different states in search of the duo.

Per the investigation, the suspects initially travelled from Tirumalagiri to Shamirpet in Telangana in an autorickshaw, and then from Shamirpet, they allegedly took a shared rickshaw to reach Gajwel.