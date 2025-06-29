Bhutan Starts Dispatching 72-Hour Weather Forecast To Bengal

Jalpaiguri: In a first, the West Bengal irrigation department has started receiving a 72-hour weather forecast for Bhutan, thanks to the dispatch of periodic warnings from the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) of Bhutan to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The updates will assist in the timely combat of floods.

The chief engineer of the Northeast Irrigation Department gets these updates through email. According to the sources of the irrigation department, 71 rivers that originate in Bhutan crisscross the Dooars. Rivers like Torsha, Jaldhaka, Diana, Pana Basra, Reti, Sukriti and Sankosh turn into causes of concern during monsoon with increased water level.

Vast areas of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are frequently flooded due to the overflowing rivers. This led to the longstanding complaints from India of not getting a timely forecast from Bhutan on the water level in these rivers, prone to creating floods in Dooars.

To deal with that situation, the Bengal government and the Indo-Bhutan River Commission had taken up the matter with the Bhutan government. Discussions with Bhutan were already underway at the administrative level, and at the India-Bhutan Border District Coordination meeting in Jalpaiguri this year, there was a demand from the state government for weather forecasts from Bhutan.

Till now, the rainfall amount could be known from these rain-gauge stations after three hours, (ETV Bharat)

As a result, the Northeast Irrigation Department started getting the forecast from June 26 on 15 points every day. Forecasts are available for the northern, north eastern, central western, south western and south eastern Bhutan. The irrigation department said the forecast of Phuntsingh and Shamsi near Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will provide an idea of ​​the rainfall in Bhutan to gauge the water level in these rivers.

Bhutan has four rain-gauge stations — Tendru Station, Drokha Station on the Torsha River, Wangdi Phudrang Station and Chukha Rain Gauge Station on the Raidak River. Till now, the rainfall amount could be known from these rain-gauge stations after three hours, which led to water gushing down the rivers, flooding vast swathes of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. To tackle the situation, IMD has already installed rain gauging machines in the India-Bhutan border area.

"This time, we are getting a 72-hour weather forecast from Bhutan. The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology of the Bhutan government is sending us daily weather forecasts. At 10 am, the Bhutan government is dispatching the forecast, which is relayed to the northeast division control room of the irrigation department," Krishnendu Bhowmik, chief engineer of the Northeast Irrigation Department, said.

"From the flood control room, we monitor the rivers of the three districts — Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Siliguri. Receiving advanced weather forecasts from our neighbour will facilitate taking necessary steps to prevent floods and evacuate riparian people," he added.

he Bengal government and the Indo-Bhutan River Commission had taken up the matter with the Bhutan government. (ETV Bharat)

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal said, "Every year, we get swept away by waters gushing down the Bhutanese mountains. We have repeatedly complained about floods in the vast areas of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. As there was no mechanism to know about the weather conditions or rainfall accurately, it was quite difficult to make any predictions."

"We have repeatedly demanded the formation of an India-Bhutan River Commission. The state government has also demanded the same. Finally, getting daily and timely weather forecasts from Bhutan will benefit us more than earlier. Now, the administration will be more careful," Kanjilal added.