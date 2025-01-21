ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhutan Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Vists Taj Mahal, Says 'It Looks Different'

Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck visited the iconic Taj Mahal and she was impressed with its beauty.

Bhutan Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Vists Taj Mahal
Bhutan Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck visited the Taj Mahal along with her family in Agra on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Agra: The Queen of Bhutan Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, who is on a tour to India tour, visited the Taj Mahal here on Tuesday and was impressed with its beauty.

"It is very beautiful and I feel like seeing it again and again," quipped Bhutan Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck after seeing the monument.

She was briefed about the monument's history and the story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz by tourist guide Shasmuddin. The delegation led by the Bhutan Queen was inside the premises for around 90 minutes, sources said.

They reached the monument through the VVIP (East) gate and saw the first glimpse of the Taj Mahal through its forecourt. They then entered the premises through the Royal Gate and clicked photos. They then clicked photos on the Central Track. They also clicked photos on the Diana Seat, sources added.

Shasmuddin said that the Bhutan Queen asked him a lot of questions about the Taj Mahal. "She asked about the material that was used to construct the monument. I answered about it and she was stunned. She had visited the Taj Mahal 20 years ago," added Shasmuddin.

It is understood that the Bhutan Queen-led delegation came to Agra after visiting Rajasthan. She also visited the Agra Fort. The delegation also visited Fatehpur Sikri and was impressed by it. Tourist guide Manjeet Singh briefed the Bhutan Queebn about Fatehpur Sikri and were there for around 90 minutes.

