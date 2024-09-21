Bhutan Releases Six Members Of Banned Separatist Outift NDFB From Prison

Guwahati(Assam): Six cadres of the banned National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), incarcerated in neighbouring Bhutan, were released on Friday. The initiative was taken by the Bodoland Territorial Region chief Pramod Boro, who arrived in Bhutan on Thursday night for consultation on the release of the inmates with the Bhutanese government. The extradition took place in the Daragon-Gelephu border.

The Royal Bhutan police said the six inmates were handed over to the ex-NDFB forum authorities. Those who were freed are Jiban Basumatary (37), from Shantipur, Chirang District, imprisoned since June 2016, Sonaram Mosahary (51), from Saralpara, Kokrajhar District, incarcerated since December 2012, Sanam Magar (48), from Ultapani, Kokrajhar District, Birmal Basumatary (34), from Basugaon, Chirang District, jailed since June 2016, Dilip Basumatary (34), from Shantipur, Chirang District, behind bars since June 2016 and Fakhan Narzary (32), from Banduguri, Chirang District, serving prison term since June 2016.

It’s learnt that all inmates are in good health and are being handed over to the leaders of the now-defunct NDFB in the presence of higher authorities of Bodoland Territorial Region for further formalities and help in their reintegration with families and society. They were brought to Kokrajhar, capital of the Bodoland Region, last night following their release.

It’s worth noting that NDFB was an armed separatist outfit formed in 1986 to create a separate sovereign Boroland for the Bodos, a premier ethnic community of the state. Later, the Union government designated the outfit as a terrorist organization. After being active for two decades the outfit became defunct by signing a peace treaty with the government in 2020.