Bhupesh Baghel Dismisses Infighting, Calls Punjab Congress Coordination A Model For Other States

New Delhi: There was good coordination among senior Punjab Congress leaders, which could become a model for the other states, new AICC in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel noted as he dismissed reports of an internal assessment that the local unit suffered from infighting.

Baghel, a former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, was recently named AICC in-charge of Punjab by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and reviewed the state unit, along with senior leaders on March 1 in Chandigarh.

“There is very good coordination among the senior state leaders and I am sure this will become a role model for the other states over the coming days,” Baghel told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary dismissed reports that an internal assessment had been given to the high command suggesting problems within the Punjab unit, particularly the working style of state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring, following which changes in the state team were on the cards.

“The state team is doing fine. I had expressed similar views in Amritsar and later in Chandigarh during my visit. I don’t know why such reports of infighting in the state team keep cropping up. If there was such a report it would have certainly gone through me,” Baghel said.

However, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu acknowledged there had been some issues within the state unit in the past years but also expressed the hope that things would be streamlined over the coming days.

“I cannot deny that there had been no issues here. The Punjab unit chief was taking most of the decisions as former AICC in charge Devender Yadav was occupied in Delhi being the state unit chief there. Now, we have a full time in charge of Punjab who is an experienced hand. I hope all the issues will be sorted out soon. We all have to fight the next assembly elections in 2027 unitedly to bring the Congress into power,” Ashu told ETV Bharat.

Former AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Chetan Chauhan acknowledged differences of opinion within the state unit could not be ruled out but said the new in charge was trying to flag the message of unity.

“There are always issues in a state unit but I think the new in charge is subtly hinting at the need for a new beginning,” Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

The Congress has become hopeful of defeating the ruling AAP in Punjab after the rival’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections recently. Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed several AAP MLAs were in touch with him as they were not happy over the style of working of chief minister Bhagwant Mann while state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring noted the AAP would come down to single digits in the next assembly elections.

In that light, the coming Ludhiana West assembly by-poll has become a focal point of the Congress vs AAP clash. The AAP has already named sitting Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West by-poll but the grand old party is yet to name its nominee.

The new AICC in charge of Punjab acknowledged the coming Ludhiana West assembly by-poll was a challenge for the Congress.

“Usually, a by-poll win for the ruling party is taken for granted while the same helps the opposition convey a message in state politics. The coming Ludhiana West by-poll is very crucial for us in that sense. A suitable candidate will be named as per the process soon,” Baghel said.

Read more: Congress Says Midterm Polls In Punjab Likely After AAP Lost Delhi