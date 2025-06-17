Bhupender Yadav Highlights India's Proactive Measures To Tackle Desertification

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday highlighted India's proactive measures to combat desertification and promote ecological restoration.
He underlined the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, community-driven initiatives, and the preservation of natural ecosystems.
Speaking at a national workshop on 'Strategies for Combating Desertification and Drought' he stated that a significant portion of India's land is facing challenges due to desertification, primarily caused by unsustainable agricultural practices, excessive use of fertilisers like urea, and indiscriminate pesticide application.
He said that such practices not only degrade the land but also pose a threat to food security and biodiversity.
"In line with India's commitment to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the government has adopted a comprehensive approach focusing on ecosystem restoration, drought resilience, and biodiversity enhancement," the Minister was quoted as saying at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education – Arid Forest Research Institute (Jodhpur) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
He emphasised that healthy land is crucial for regional stability and economic prosperity, urging nations to join efforts in combating land degradation.
The Minister mentioned that initiatives like Amrit Sarovar and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam are not just about planting trees but about restoring ecological balance and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.
Yadav also said that the Aravalli Mountain range, spanning 700 kilometers across 29 districts, holds significant ecological and cultural importance.
Emphasising that the Aravallis are not only a natural barrier against desertification but also a cradle of India's civilisation and heritage, he called upon local communities to actively participate in conservation efforts and restore degraded areas through collaborative actions.
The Minister expressed confidence that India will achieve its green economy goals by integrating ecological sustainability with economic development.
He reiterated that the nation's development trajectory will be aligned with ecological preservation, ensuring a harmonious balance between growth and environmental stewardship.
In his address, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also present, emphasised the vital role of the Aravalli Mountain range in combating desertification and preserving ecological balance.
He pointed out that while global forest cover has been declining, India has made significant strides in increasing its forest cover.
"The Aravalli Mountain range has been instrumental in water conservation, groundwater recharge, and maintaining biodiversity. It serves as a natural barrier against the advancing Thar Desert, protecting regions like Eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and the National Capital Region," the Minister noted.