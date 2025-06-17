ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhupender Yadav Highlights India's Proactive Measures To Tackle Desertification

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday highlighted India's proactive measures to combat desertification and promote ecological restoration.

He underlined the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, community-driven initiatives, and the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Speaking at a national workshop on 'Strategies for Combating Desertification and Drought' he stated that a significant portion of India's land is facing challenges due to desertification, primarily caused by unsustainable agricultural practices, excessive use of fertilisers like urea, and indiscriminate pesticide application.

He said that such practices not only degrade the land but also pose a threat to food security and biodiversity.

"In line with India's commitment to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the government has adopted a comprehensive approach focusing on ecosystem restoration, drought resilience, and biodiversity enhancement," the Minister was quoted as saying at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education – Arid Forest Research Institute (Jodhpur) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He emphasised that healthy land is crucial for regional stability and economic prosperity, urging nations to join efforts in combating land degradation.

The Minister mentioned that initiatives like Amrit Sarovar and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam are not just about planting trees but about restoring ecological balance and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.