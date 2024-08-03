Bhumi Pujan Performed for Semiconductor Assembly Facility, Himanta Thanks Tatas

Jagiroad (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that it was a 'golden day' for the people of Assam as Bhumi pujan was performed for the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. Sarma thanked Tata Sons Limited for taking the initiative to set up the semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad.

Sarma expressed high hopes that this ambitious Tata semiconductor plant will play a pivotal role in the state's development journey. The project was spread over 170 acres. The setting up of this facility will herald industrial development in the state leading to employment opportunities for the youth, Sarma said after participating in the Bhumi pujan of the facility here.

The project is slated for completion within a year, targeting April 2025 for full operations. The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed by over 5,000 people. The semiconductor plant is expected to produce 48 million chips per day, positioning Assam on the global industrial map. This will be an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility. The project received the Central government approval in March.

The project is expected to create around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing a much-needed boost to Assam's employment scenario. Initially, 1,500 Assamese youth, with a significant number of women, were undergoing training at Tata Centres in Bengaluru.

Jagiroad, 155 km from Guwahati, once a thriving paper town, faced a decline after the closure of the Hindustan Paper Corporation's mill. In 1970 the paper mill was established in Jagirod. In October 2015, the paper mill was finally closed. The state government has now handed over the mill's 170-acre land to Tata Group for the semiconductor project. After the groundbreaking ceremony, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran is also expected to sign an MoU for a hospitality project in Kaziranga.

