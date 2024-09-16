ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Vande Metro Renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, with the inaugural service set to be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ahmedabad today (Sept. 16). The train will cover the 350-kilometre route in 5 hours 45 minutes, with stops at nine stations. Regular service begins on September 17, with a fare of Rs 455.

Bhuj (Gujarat): Hours before its inaugural run on Monday, the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro was renamed to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail by the Railway Ministry.

The service will be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4.15 pm virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present in Ahmedabad, a Railway spokesperson said.

The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations. For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455.

"The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," the Railway spokesperson said. According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, it said. "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros."

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, said the indigenously developed coaches come with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV, phone charging facilities and automatic smoke/fire detection with alarm system and aerosol based fire extinguishing system.

"It has been given advanced and improved features that enable it to reach a speed of 110 KMPH," Abhishek said.

A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets. "The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it added.

